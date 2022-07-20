Developer seeks to convert West Newton bank into 50 units of housing, restaurant

The bank itself, which was built in 1915, would be converted into about 4,120 square feet of restaurant or retail space, according to project filings.

Robert Korff, the chief executive of Mark, proposes erecting a five-story addition behind the bank building with nearly 70,000 square feet that would house 50 rental units.

Mark Development is proposing to convert a century-old bank building in West Newton into new restaurant space, and erect a five-story addition to house 50 new rental apartments.

The development would have 19 surface-level parking spaces for the restaurant, and 50 more for the apartments in an underground garage. It would also have enough room to store 50 bicycles.

Korff is seeking a zoning change and a special permit from the City Council to move ahead with the project, according to the city’s Planning and Development Department.

The proposed apartments would be subject to the city’s inclusionary zoning rules, which would call for eight of the units to be available for households earning between 50 percent to 80 percent of the area median income in Newton, according to the planning department.

One additional unit would have to be available to a household earning up to 110 percent of that income level, the department said.

The area median income for a family of four in Newton was $140,200 in fiscal 2022, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on its website.

The residential units would include 21 one-bedroom units, 23 two-bedroom units, and a half-dozen apartments with three bedrooms, according to project filings.

Eight of the affordable units would be evenly split between the one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with a three-bedroom unit.

Korff purchased the bank property at 1314 Washington St. and the parking lot behind the building in January 2018 for about $4.1 million, according to city assessor records.

The entire site is about seven-tenths of an acre, and directly across the street from Newton Police headquarters and Newton District Court.

The bank property is a Classical Revival-style building featuring arched windows with keystones and pilasters. The quality of materials used in the structure, including limestone and buff brick, was highlighted in filings with the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

In 2018, the Newton Historical Commission voted that the bank property be preferably preserved for “architectural integrity and historic context,” according to the commission’s records. At the time, Korff had been seeking a smaller, three-story addition to the bank, which was later approved by city councilors.

The property is next door to the West Newton Cinema, where Korff on Monday announced an agreement to buy the theater property from the Bramante family.

Korff said Monday there are no development plans for the theater property, and David Bramante told the Globe that the family hopes to find another operator to continue running the theater at the site.

The bank and theater properties are located within the West Newton Village Center Historic District.

Attorney Stephen Buchbinder, who is representing the developer, told city councilors during a Tuesday night public hearing that Mark Development has engaged in outreach with neighbors and stakeholders, and held a virtual meeting in March.

The City Council Land Use Committee is continuing its deliberations on the proposal, according to Rick Lipof, who leads the subcommittee and serves as the council’s vice president. The Land Use Committee is waiting for peer review reports on the project’s traffic and parking plans, he said.

During the hearing, several residents raised concerns about the project’s size, scope, and impact on parking and traffic. Other residents told councilors they supported a project that would create more housing and serve people using public transit.

Annette Seaward of Davis Street told councilors she was concerned about the development’s size, particularly of the proposed restaurant, and potential traffic impact in the area.

“The size of the proposed restaurant would generate a lot of patrons, and the lack of convenient public transportation in and out of West Newton means that people will be driving to get here, and driving around to look for parking,” Seaward said.

Neil Epstein, who owns a dental practice next door to the bank, raised concerns that parking impacts would also affect the area’s business community.

“The existing parking situation in West Newton Square is terrible. The project will make parking [here] almost non-existent,” Epstein told councilors Tuesday night. “This would be detrimental to all the businesses.”

Sachiko Isihara, a Davis Street resident, said she opposes the project’s scale and the proposed number of units. She also said that there should be improvements for pedestrians.

“If we are looking at a transportation-oriented development, there should be encouragement to provide amenities to the public to allow for better pedestrian safety in the area,” Isihara said.

Damien Croteau-Chonka of Orchard Avenue told councilors he supported the proposed bank project for the housing and its proximity to public transit.

“I think this development embodies the future where we more often use the bus or train over our cars [and] West Newton is helping to address the severe housing crisis across greater Boston,” Croteau-Chonka said. “I want more Newtonians, and I want them to live here.”

Shai Mann-Robison of Manemet Road said he supported the project, including its creation of more housing units in Newton.

“I think, without question, the wrong solution to the housing crisis is to build less housing,” Mann-Robison said.

Kara Brewton, a Cherry Street resident who serves as Brookline’s director of planning & community development, said she hopes that Newton officials will look closely at traffic issues, including how vendors make deliveries to the proposed restaurant.

“I support this proposal, and welcome the opportunity for more residential units to support the core of this small commercial neighborhood,” Brewton said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.