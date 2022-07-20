Does Republican Allan Fung really have an independent streak?

But a big part of Fung’s campaign to be the first Republican since Chafee elected to Congress from Rhode Island – he’s running for the House, not the Senate – is to convince voters that he’s willing to buck his party the way Republican Collins and Democrat Manchin have done in the Senate in recent years, and for which Chafee was notorious during his stint in Washington, D.C.

You probably didn’t say US Senators Susan Collins of Maine or Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Fung wouldn’t want you to say Lincoln Chafee, the eccentric former governor and US senator here in Rhode Island.

Quick: Who’s the first politician you think of when you hear Allan Fung’s name?

Fung, the popular former Cranston mayor, is still pinching himself over his good fortune of not having to run in a competitive Republican primary and holding a lead over every Democrat in the field, according to a Globe/Suffolk University poll last month.

But he’s been around long enough to know that this race will tighten up after the Sept. 13 primary. His likely opponent, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, is a talented fund-raiser who has been elected twice statewide, unlike Fung, who is 0-2 in races that include voters from outside of Cranston.

Magaziner has offended some of his Democratic opponents by looking past the primary even though most voters say they’re undecided, but his playbook is to nationalize the race and tie Fung to Republican leaders like Kevin McCarthy and former president Donald Trump.

It’s a smart strategy. While most Rhode Island voters probably don’t have a clue who McCarthy is, they know Trump, and they’ve made it clear they don’t like him.

For his part, Fung doesn’t deny that he will likely vote for McCarthy for speaker, assuming Republicans take the House, and that he twice voted for Trump, even if he has no interest in flying to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the former president’s ring.

When it comes to specific issues, Fung rejects the idea that he’ll always vote in lockstep with Republicans. He’s much more interested in the race becoming a referendum on what he says is the Democrats’ poor handling of the economy and his tenure as mayor of Cranston.

So does Fung actually have an independent streak in him?

Prove it, I suggested.

When I asked him to name an issue he disagrees with Republicans on, he pointed to his support for green and blue economies (sustainable development and the preservation of marine environments). As mayor, he said, he tried to combat Cranston’s flooding problems and was a strong supporter of renewable energy, like solar farms.

“In Congress, I’m going to work closely with URI on their blue economy programs, and renovating our ports along the coast,” Fung said.

Then I asked him what problem he could tackle in partnership with US Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat who isn’t giving up Rhode Island’s other House seat anytime soon.

“I really think David and I can work well together to bring back manufacturing jobs from overseas - particularly when it comes to semiconductors,” Fung said. “We need to make the chips here in this country, and not be so incredibly reliant on Taiwan in these unstable geopolitical times.”

Controversial answers, these were not.

Fung has a tendency to talk himself into circles when he discusses more hot-button issues like abortion, where he opposes both a national ban and the Women’s Health Protection Act, and firearms, where he supported the bipartisan gun safety bill that recently passed in Congress, but opposes a ban on assault-style weapons.

He’s going to have to find a way to package those answers in a way that make sense on a debate stage.

“With Washington Republicans poised to overturn the Affordable Care Act, cut Social Security, and end a woman’s right to choose, there is so much at stake in this election and we must keep the 2nd District in Democratic control,” Magaziner said last month when retiring US Representative James Langevin endorsed him in the race.

While Fung tries to thread the needle of being a moderate New England Republican, he still needs his base to turn out in droves, according to John Loughlin, a former Republican state representative who ran a strong campaign for Congress against Cicilline in 2010.

Loughlin thinks Fung’s biggest risk is not being far enough to the right politically “and de-energizing those voters. He can’t be so milquetoast that he alienates the people who want to vote for a Republican.”

Loughlin doesn’t see a lot of similarities to his race with Cicilline in 2010, although it was a strong year for Republicans in most parts of the country. He did concede that one mistake he made was allowing Cicilline to paint him as someone who wanted to eliminate Social Security (he says he simply wanted to reform the program).

Fung is going to face similar criticism this time around. He also would not have the same leverage in the 435-member House that Senators Collins and Manchin have in the 100-member Senate.

The question now is whether voters believe that he can be independent enough to send to Congress.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.