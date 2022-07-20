Dump truck spills cement on I-495, cleanup underway

All three travel lanes on Interstate 495 south in Chelmsford were closed for a time Wednesday morning after a dump truck spilled wet concrete across all of the lanes, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.
At 9:00 a.m., State Police tweeted that there were troopers on scene and that multiple vehicles had driven through the concrete.
Troopers on scene, Rt 495 SB, south of Rt 3 Chelmsford, where dump truck spilled wet concrete across all three lanes. Multiple vehicles have driven through the concrete. All 3 travel lanes are now closed for cleanup of the cement. Traffic getting by in BDL only. #MATraffic— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022
All three lanes were closed for cleanup, State Police said.
At 9:40 a.m., exit 88 of I-495 was closed for cleanup, according to a second tweet by State Police.
UPDATE Rt. 495 SB exit 88 is closed for the cleanup of cement. #MATraffic https://t.co/DaMb5cic71— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 20, 2022
No additional information was immediately available.
