Dump truck spills cement on I-495, cleanup underway

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated July 20, 2022, 52 minutes ago

All three travel lanes on Interstate 495 south in Chelmsford were closed for a time Wednesday morning after a dump truck spilled wet concrete across all of the lanes, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

At 9:00 a.m., State Police tweeted that there were troopers on scene and that multiple vehicles had driven through the concrete.

All three lanes were closed for cleanup, State Police said.

At 9:40 a.m., exit 88 of I-495 was closed for cleanup, according to a second tweet by State Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

