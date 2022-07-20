First heat wave of the summer season is beginning in New England

High heat and humidity are occurring in the southern plain states as well this week.

Our current heatwave is occurring as other parts of the world are experiencing their hottest temperatures of all time. Multiple stations will get to 100 degrees across the UK on Tuesday, the first time such heat has ever been recorded. Even in places like Oklahoma, which routinely see readings reaching triple digits, the heat has been notable this week.

Temperatures had already reached 90 degrees before noon in many communities and will continue to be hot not only the rest of today but through the weekend.

There will be some day-to-day differences, with 90 degree weather in Massachusetts likely continuing into at least Sunday and perhaps Monday as well. This could mean a five- to seven-day heat wave, depending on your town. In Boston itself we are likely to see a six-day heatwave, but there’s always the chance that a feeble sea breeze may prevent the 90 degree reading at the airport even if the Back Bay is above that level.

The GFS model has 90 degree weather through the weekend. The exact temperatures will be different, but the trend is likely to materialize. WeatherBELL

I can’t rule out a thunderstorm well west of Interstate 495 on Thursday, and there’s a tiny chance of one again on Friday. Humidity levels are going to be quite impressive with dew points in the 70s. We may briefly see some lowering of the humidity Saturday but these differences won’t bring any refreshing feel to the air.

Some lower dew points are in the forecast to start the weekend. WeatherBELL

Sunday could be very hot with some signs that New England will be, as compared to normal, the hottest spot in the lower 48 USA. Notice on the map below, which show anomalies, that temperatures are forecast to be more than 20 degrees above average Sunday.

Readings are predicted to be nearly 20 degrees above average on Sunday. WeatherBELL

The changing climate is getting a lot of press the past few days because of the hot temperatures. We’ve obviously had heat waves before and this particular stretch of hot weather here in New England is not really that unique. We’re not looking at widespread record temperatures and up to this point, it actually hasn’t been a tremendously hot summer locally. Nevertheless, our current heat wave is happening with climate change in the background and continually rising amounts of CO2 increasing the likelihood of 90 degree days each year.

Although so far this summer hasn’t been significantly hotter than average, the changing climate is not necessarily linear across every location. In other words, although the summer of 2021 was our hottest on record that doesn’t mean that the summer of 2022 will be hotter. It does however mean over time we can expect a greater number of 90 degree days and a greater number of nights that are uncomfortable.

Average temperatures have increased over the past 100 years with an acceleration of warming in recent decades. NOAA



