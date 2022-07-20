Four residents displaced after fire in Fenway

The department said on Twitter at 1:10 p.m. that companies were working to extinguish a fire that broke out at 107 Jersey St. The blaze was contained to one unit, officials said.

A fire on the top floor of a residential building in the Fenway left four residents displaced Wednesday afternoon amid scorching heat but was quickly knocked down, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews responded to a fire in the Fenway that left four residents displaced.

The department said at 1:19 p.m. that the fire had been quickly taken down, and the incident commander was rotating firefighters at the scene to keep them hydrated during the extreme heat and humidity.

The temperature in Boston was 91 degrees at 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

The fire left four residents displaced and caused approximately $125,000 in damages, the department said.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.