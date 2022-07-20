Glou cocktail and wine bar offers a casual, playful vibe on Providence’s East Side

Trembly and Harkins spent the last year gutting, designing, and building their cocktail and wine bar in the newly sought-after section of the city’s East Side. In June, Glou opened its doors.

The lively street in the Fox Point neighborhood has seen some new development over the last year, with new businesses opening up and older businesses moving out. When the popular coffee shop Malachi’s closed unexpectedly, Trembly and Harkins jumped at the opportunity to launch another business. What was missing, they decided, was a night time neighborhood hangout.

PROVIDENCE — Even after Alexa Trembly and Emory Harkins opened their curated bookstore on Ives Street in 2019, they felt like the up-and-coming area was missing something.

Advertisement

Their intention with Glou was to create a lighthearted, casual, and playful space that veered away from the speakeasy atmosphere that many new lounges are going for. There’s a small candle on each table, the walls are painted toned-down colors that brighten when the sun shines in. At night, pendant lights glow lavender and seafoam green. Inside, Glou seats about 25 to 30 people, and the back patio — a set of tables under twinkling lights — can seat up to 50.

Glou also has a collection of zero-proof cocktails on the menu that are made with liquor alternatives. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“You want to feel like you’re hanging out at a friend’s house, or even at a house party,” said Trembly during a recent interview. “We wanted something that was accessible and welcoming.”

They serve zero-proof drinks, like the “Moonlight” ($11), a standout that uses a tequila alternative, cold brew, grapefruit and lime. Alcoholic cocktails, served in dainty coups and petite rocks glasses, are unexpected creations like the “Sour Heart” ($13), which combines sake with egg whites and Benedictine. Their “Kismet” ($13), a house favorite, is a rum and amaro-based drink with plum and lemon.

Their wine list — 13 total by the glass and bottle — ranges from natural blends to orange varietals. One that diners won’t see everywhere: The red Rodica Refosk of Slovenia — for $10 a glass. Other selections are even more affordable, such as a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc or the Zorzal ”Terrior Unico” Malbec from Argentina — each $35 per bottle.

Advertisement

Their beer selection ($5-$15) includes local cans and brews from Oregon and Japan.

They also offer light snacks, made to be paired with a drink.

The Sour Heart cocktail, which is made with sake and egg whites. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Each Wednesday they serve tamales ($5 each), filled with savories like grilled corn, poblano, creme fraiche, and salsa verde, or a sweet tamale with plantains and chocolate. They also serve cheese boards ($15) with jam, apricots, and crusty bread; and bowls of house marinated olives ($5).

Many of the other restaurants on Ives — from Tallulah’s Taqueria, Bee’s Thai Cuisine, Noodles 102 and Chomp Kitchen and Drinks — close around 9 or 10 at night with the exception of Captain Seaweed’s Pub.

But Glou stays open until midnight Wednesdays through Sundays, attracting younger professionals and students from local universities and design schools — which fits into both Trembly’s and Harkins’s backgrounds.

Trembly and Harkins met when they were undergraduate writers at the Pratt Institute in New York. Immediately after graduating, they moved to Los Angeles. He was working as a waiter. She was working in fundraising for the local orchestra.

Glou's co-owners are Alexa Trembly (left) and Emory Harkins (right). Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

They missed being around writers and mounds of books. In Los Angeles, where food trucks and food pop-ups rule, they felt like they could combine their worlds, so in 2017 they built a book mobile. It fit into southern California’s culture, and they almost immediately raised more than $10,000 on Kickstarter to bring a curated collection of books to different neighborhoods of LA.

Advertisement

Now, in Providence, that book mobile still operates out of a 1987 vintage van as well as their brick-and-mortar bookstore, Twenty Stories, on Ives Street. Being in Rhode Island is a homecoming for Harkins, who grew up here. For Trembly, who is from Oshkosh, Wis., it’s a new city that’s close to both New York and Boston. They scour hundreds of titles and hand-select 20 books each month, focusing on contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. They host readings, writer’s workshops, and open-mics.

Glou, at 134 Ives Street in Providence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

That passion for curation is evident at Glou, too.

“We wanted to create a really intentional menu where people could come in and immediately feel comfortable — whether they drink or not,” said Harkins. “And we didn’t want people to come here and feel overwhelmed by the menu or the space, not know what everything was, or even how to order or interact with it.

“This was a space where we wanted to welcome the community that welcomed us,” he said.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.