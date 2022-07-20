‘I didn’t want to die, so I just let him,’ victim testifies in kidnapping, rape case

Her chilling testimony came on day three of the 42-year-old Peña’s trial in Suffolk Superior Court. The Globe does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault without their permission. She testified that Peña had threatened to kill her, so she eventually stopped resisting him.

The woman who was allegedly abducted by Victor Peña, a former Charlestown resident charged with kidnapping her after she left a Boston bar in January 2019 and repeatedly raping her in his apartment over multiple days, told jurors at Peña’s trial Wednesday that she stopped resisting the sexual assaults because she “didn’t want to die.”

“I didn’t want to die, so I just let him,” said the woman, now 27, on the stand. “I didn’t feel safe objecting.”

The woman testified that the last thing she remembered on the snowy night of her abduction was feeling a little tipsy and dancing with friends to a live band at a downtown Boston bar.

Her next memory, she testified, was waking up the following morning unclothed on a grimy, bare mattress. She said she had no idea where she was and that when she tried to get up, a man’s arm and hand wearing fingerless gloves came across her body and stopped her.

The woman, at times clearly uncomfortable Wednesday as she spoke quietly with a downward gaze, recounted repeated rapes and sexual assaults that she suffered at the hands of Peña over three days before police kicked in his door and rescued her.

During her time in captivity, she testified, Peña told her how beautiful she was, how delighted he was that he’d purportedly saved her, and how he looked forward to starting a family with her. She said he also made her drink whiskey, read from a Spanish language Bible, and pose for photos with him.

Peña, who repeatedly disrupted pretrial proceedings when present in the courtroom, wasn’t seated at the defense table Wednesday. He instead watched the woman’s testimony from another room in the courthouse through a live audio feed.

The woman’s direct examination from Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum was ongoing Wednesday. She’ll later be cross examined by Peña’s attorney, Lorenzo Perez, who told jurors during his opening statement that the case will hinge on his client’s “bizarre” behavior that will call his intent and state of mind into question.

Legal filings indicate Perez intends to pursue a defense of “lack of criminal responsibility because of mental disease or defect.”

In all, Peña is charged with kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape. He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed.





