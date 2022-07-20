Judge rules that ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles should be extended to young adults

After hearing testimony from four scientific experts, Ullmann wrote in a 32-page decision that Jason Robinson and Sheldon Mattis should be resentenced because mandatory life prison terms for adults younger than 21 constitute “cruel or unusual punishment.”

Judge Robert Ullmann had been asked by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court in December to make factual findings based on emerging brain science while considering appeals from two prisoners serving mandatory sentences of life without parole for killings they committed when they were 18 and 19, respectively.

A Suffolk Superior court judge ruled Wednesday that a state ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles found guilty of first-degree murder should extend to 18- to 20-year-olds, sending the pivotal case to the state’s highest court.

If the Supreme Judicial Court affirms the decision, dozens of inmates convicted of first-degree murder for crimes committed in young adulthood may become eligible for parole, legal specialists said. It would make Massachusetts the second state in the nation, after Washington, to expand the ban on mandatory life sentences to include young adults.

Ullmann’s decision declares that “18-year-olds are redeemable,” said Rosemary Scapicchio, a lawyer who represents Robinson. “We shouldn’t lock them up and throw away the key. We should treat them differently because they are different from adult defendants.”

Robinson, of Dorchester, was 19 when he was charged in the March 2000 slaying of Innam Yazbek, a 35-year-old landscaper killed during a robbery. Though Robinson’s accomplice was accused of firing the fatal shot, Robinson was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 for participating in the fatal robbery.

“At this point he has spent more time in prison than out,” said Scapicchio, adding that Robinson has participated in educational programs while incarcerated and has not had any disciplinary issues. She said she hopes he’ll be granted parole, instead of facing a resentencing hearing, if the SJC upholds Ullmann’s decision.

Mattis was 18 in 2011 when he handed a gun to a friend, Nyasani Watt, on a Dorchester street. Watt fatally shot 16-year-old Jaivon Blake. Both Mattis and Watt were convicted of first-degree murder for the slaying, but because Watt was 10 days shy of turning 18, he will be eligible for parole because mandatory life sentences are banned for juvenile killers.

Ruth Greenberg, a lawyer who represents Mattis, credited Rachael Rollins, the former Suffolk District Attorney who is now US Attorney for Massachusetts, with supporting the defense’s contention “that people between 18 and 21 are more like people of 17 than they are like people of 40. And like people of 17, they are capable of reform, capable of rehabilitation, and deserving of a second chance.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden praised the decision and thanked Rollins for her “early leadership on this issue.”

“Reasonable incarceration, even for young adult offenders, is justified in certain cases. Excessive incarceration is never justified,” Hayden said in a statement. “The practice of putting a person behind bars forever, without paying attention to decision-making ability based on age and the science of brain development, should end. We supported these motions and we support the judge’s decision.”

“It is never easy to retread the past, but it is vital that we do so to correct past wrongs and ensure that they are never repeated,” Hayden added. " We must always seek to do what is right.”

The case is part of a growing debate on how young offenders should be punished and whether bans on mandatory life sentences for juveniles should extend past 18, the age of adulthood.

In Massachusetts, advocates and some prosecutors have been pushing for legislation that would give young adults who are convicted of murder a chance at parole, drawing sharp resistance from victims’ families and law enforcement officials.

In 2013, the SJC struck down life sentences without parole for juveniles, saying research shows their lifelong imprisonment is cruel and unusual because their brains are “not fully developed.” That ruling came the year after a Supreme Court decision that struck down automatic sentences of life without parole for juveniles.

In 2020, the SJC upheld the convictions of Watt and Mattis but raised concerns about the disparate sentences. It ordered Ullmann to investigate the evolving research on brain development to help the court determine whether the ban on mandatory life sentences for juveniles should also apply to older offenders.

The decision sparked a clash between Rollins and four district attorneys who sought to intervene in the matter to argue against raising the age limit. In court papers that summer, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, and Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said there were 92 inmates from their counties who are serving mandatory life sentences for murders they committed between the ages of 18 to 22.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.