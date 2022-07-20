Lowell man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in gun case; advertised weapons for sale on Snapchat

In June 2019 and January 2020, prosecutors said, Aparicio posted videos to his Snapchat account offering to sell several firearms. A law enforcement search of his residence turned up a loaded assault rifle and handgun, the statement said.

In a statement, Rollins’s office said Juan Aparicio received his prison term at sentencing Friday in US District Court in Boston, where he had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A 31-year-old Lowell man who advertised “numerous” firearms for sale on Snapchat has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison, according to US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office.

Due to Aparicio’s prior convictions punishable by more than a year in prison, he was legally barred from possessing guns and ammo, Rollins’s office said.

“Firearms are inherently dangerous weapons,” Rollins said in the statement. “ ... Whether an illegal possession or an unlawful sale is in person over conducted via social media, prohibited individuals will be found and prosecuted. We will work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to keep deadly firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals.”

Aparicio’s lawyer, C.L. Malcolm, said Wednesday via email that the case was a difficult one to resolve fairly given federal sentencing guidelines.

“It is rare to ever see a sentence in Federal Court that the defense is pleased with,” Malcolm said. “However, given all circumstances, we are thankful that he did not get more time. ... I believe the sentence reflected our hard work and the Court’s sincere belief that Mr. Aparicio will turn his life around after this sentence with enough time to be a loving & supporting father for years to come. We wish Mr. Aparicio and his family a bright and healthy future.”

Prosecutors had requested an 8-year prison term for Aparicio, according to a sentencing memorandum they filed on July 8.

“There is a significant need for the Court to deter future criminal behavior from this defendant,” the filing said. “The fairly modest terms of incarceration that he has faced in the state system ... clearly did not deter Aparicio from committing [a] future offense. A more significant term of imprisonment is therefore appropriate.”

The defense had requested that Aparicio be sentenced to the time he’d already served behind bars while the case was pending, legal filings show. Malcolm noted in his sentencing memo that Aparicio spent more than 25 months in custody before the matter was resolved.

“He has a loving support system that is eager to have him come home and get him back on track,” Malcolm wrote in the filing. “Now that he is in his thirties, he has grown up and is ready to make better life choices. ... Upon his release, he wants to enter the trades to form a career that will allow him to support his family for the next 30+ years in the workforce. Mr. Aparicio has some history working as a welder, and he would like to pursue that trade as a career.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.