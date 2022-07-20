More cash for the MBTA, free school lunches, and a child marriage ban: Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the state’s proposed $52 million budget

The Legislature allocated $52.7 million in spending, $5.1 billion more than last year’s budget, an increase of nearly 11 percent.

On Monday, the state Legislature passed a $52 billion state budget for fiscal year 2023. Here’s a snapshot of what the budget, now headed to Governor Charlie Baker’s desk, would fund.

The MBTA

The budget earmarks $266 million to a reserve fund for the beleaguered transit system, as well as $187 million already earmarked for the agency. The Legislature also approved separate infrastructure bond bills that would make $400 million available to the MBTA to address recommendations from an ongoing federal probe into its operations.

Education

Early education programs would receive $1.18 billion and $110 million would support a free school meals program.

Here are some of the highlights:

Chapter 70 funding in direct aid to schools increased by nearly $500 million from last year to $6 billion.

The University of Massachusetts system would receive $670 million, while community colleges would receive $352 million. The behavioral health services of public universities and colleges are in line to receive $8.2 million.

A pilot program to provide mental health screenings for K-12 students would receive $1 million.

Economy

The budget allocates $100 million to job training programs and $52 million for career centers, career institutes, and a workforce development trust fund. Emergency assistance family shelters would receive $219 million, while residential assistance for families in transition would receive more than $200 million. Local housing authorities would receive $92 million.

Healthcare

The budget allocates $19.5 billion for MassHealth and funds a number of other health programs.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the budget allocates $2 million in grants to improve abortion access.

Children’s mental health services would receive $113.1 million.

The budget distributes $218.2 million to substance abuse intervention programs through the Bureau of Substance Addiction and creates a trust fund to support a new behavioral health crisis hotline.

Climate

The state would allocate $375.2 million to environmental services, increasing funding for state parks and fisheries and wildlife.

Child marriage ban and increased salaries for judges

The budget also outlaws child marriage and would increase the salaries of judges and their clerks. A sitting judge on the Supreme Judicial Court would now make just over $232,000, a $26,000 increase. The Genocide Education Trust Fund, part of an effort to teach middle and high school students about the history of genocide, would receive $1.5 million.

