New details emerge in fatal shooting of former boyfriend in Brattleboro wanted for questioning in death of Harvard woman

Davis was a “person of interest” in the death of Anderson whose body was found around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday inside her blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck parked on Elliot Street in Brattleboro, a discovery that ended a multi-state search for the 23-year-old woman last seen on Saturday in Hudson, N.H., authorities said.

Vermont authorities Wednesday provided new details about the fatal shooting of Matthew Davis as they sought to question him about the death of his former girlfriend, Mary Anderson whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro on Tuesday.

When Vermont State Police spotted Davis in a wooded area of West Brattleboro Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m., he allegedly threatened law enforcement with a knife, according to Vermont State Police.

“The fatal shooting occurred in a wooded area between Bonnyvale Road and South Street southwest of Western Avenue in West Brattleboro. A detective with the Vermont State Police was conducting a neighborhood canvass when he recognized a person who fit Davis’s description walking on Western Avenue,’’ Vermont State Police wrote. “Two troopers and a Brattleboro police officer fired their weapons in the course of the encounter with Davis, who was armed with a knife.”

Police on the scene - which included two Massachusetts State Police detectives - provided first aid to the 34-year-old Fitchburg man, police wrote. “He was pronounced dead on the scene. The knife was located near Davis’s body,” police wrote.

An autopsy is expected to be performed Wednesday on Anderson whose remains are in the custody of that state’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner Office in Burlington. According to Vermont authorities, an autopsy is also expected to be conducted on Davis.

The identities of the troopers who used deadly force, the first time troopers shot at an individual since 2020 according to Vermont State Police records, are expected to be released Wednesday, a standard procedure in that state.

Following an investigation by State Police, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the local county attorney will conduct reviews of the police use of deadly force.

Police in Harvard and Hudson, N.H., where Anderson was last seen Saturday night, had been conducting a missing persons investigation since Sunday, when her family called to say she hadn’t returned home. Vermont investigators said Tuesday there was no known connection to that state or Burlington.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Anderson’s mother, Sheila, described the moment when authorities told her that her daughter’s body had been found.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be good news because of the expression on their face,” she said, according to video from Boston 25 News. “So I gathered my children to come down and hear the sad news.”

Anderson said it was anguishing to think about her daughter’s final days.

“That’s the sad part for me as a mom, to know that whatever she’s experienced these last four days — just heart-wrenching because she was alone,” she said, according to video broadcast by WHDH-TV. “She wasn’t with her mom and … her siblings.”

