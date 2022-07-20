Passenger faces gun and drug charges after car runs red light

Turner posted $40 bail after his arrest and was expected to be arraigned in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, according to the statement. Arraignment details were not available.

Jamal Turner, 30, faces six charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card, and possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute, State Police said in a statement .

A Boston man was arrested Sunday at around 1:30 a.m. by Boston police and Massachusetts State Police and charged with the illegal possession of a gun and drugs after a car he was riding in was pulled over for running a red light, according to State Police.

An attorney for Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday night.

A state trooper was on patrol early Sunday morning at West Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park when he pulled over a Honda sedan that had run a red light, forcing the trooper to stop short as he pulled into the intersection, State Police said.

The Honda also had illegally tinted windows, according to the statement.

While speaking to the driver and the passenger, who was identified as Turner, the trooper noticed multiple items that can be used to package narcotics for sale and found that the operator’s driver’s license was suspended, State Police said.

After an investigation at the scene with several Boston police officers, the trooper searched the Honda and found a loaded illegally possessed gun along with more than 6 ounces of illegally possessed marijuana, according to the statement. Neither occupant of the vehicle was licensed to carry a gun, State Police said.

Turner was arrested, and the driver of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons for operating a vehicle with a suspended license and allowed to leave, according to the statement.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.