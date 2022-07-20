Rhode Island Foundation must seize the opportunity to truly be about the community

This kind of community-led change is nourished by a genuine sense of belonging that helps youth take their rightful place in our communities as leaders. Just look around our communities and you will see many examples of leaders who were supported by similar youth-serving, community-led organizations who show what’s possible when community members lead the change they understand, need and deserve.

At Youth in Action, you are likely to see youth wearing T-shirts that declare “Nothing about us, without us, is for us” as young people use their voices to co-create a future for our communities that is right for all of us.

When you look across our country, you can see transformational change that is possible when community leaders engage with foundations through new models of philanthropy that develop a vision for their future through a participatory co-creation process.

Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, calls us to action with his leadership, saying: “We are going to have to move beyond charity, beyond generosity to dignity and justice. In order to do that, we must ask ourselves not just what we can give back but what must we be willing to give up in order to have a world that is more peaceful, a world where people live with more dignity, and there is more equity and equality.”

The Rhode Island Foundation recently announced the retirement of its president, Neil Steinberg, after 15 years of leadership that was distinguished by fundraising more than $600 million, and more than $700 million in grants invested in our communities. In 2021, the Foundation made a visionary commitment of $8.5 million to address inequity and racial disparities. And recent initiatives like TogetherRI and the BIPOC Led-Org Cohort have set the stage for a more inclusive collection of communal voices.

As the Foundation begins its search for its next president, it faces a once-in-a-generation opportunity to find a leader who can build on this momentum and fulfill the Foundation’s promise to “eliminate disparities and close achievement gaps” and create a “better future for Rhode Island.”

This is a unique moment. We need to get this right by having the Foundation create a search process for its new president that is purposeful and inclusive. A successful search will result in a leader who values the wisdom and insights of the community, and whose leadership will be characterized by listening and partnering. Such a leader will give voice and validity to the experience of marginalized communities; and will project values of equity, justice and antiracism.

This leadership will change the paradigm of grant-making to equitably support worthy efforts led by marginalized leaders, and will especially focus on underserved communities across the state. Our communities need and deserve leadership that will work tirelessly in co-creation with our most marginalized to advance equity, justice, and antiracism, and who will be accountable for eliminating racially rooted disparities and closing achievement gaps.

To find such a leader, we ask that the Foundation commit to a search committee that represents a wide range of identities, experiences and perspectives from the community; that calls on candidates to center their leadership on the root causes of inequity and injustice in our communities; and that identifies a pool of qualified and diverse candidates with a commitment to racial justice work.

With the right leadership, we believe the Rhode Island Foundation can truly be about our community, with the community, and for the community.

Elliot A. Rivera is a first-generation Salvadoran and executive director of Youth in Action. Alan Harlam is a board member of City Year Providence, Rhode Island Association for Infant Mental Health, and Eye to Eye. He is a donor to Imperial 718 Fund and the Rhode Island Foundation.