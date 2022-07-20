Rocket docket redux. Still a bad idea.

The administration unrolled the accelerated process , called the Dedicated Docket, last year, in an attempt to bring some order to the border, avoid keeping families in detention and, the argument went, save people years of waiting for decisions on their applications. It applies to asylum-seeking families who crossed the Southern border after May 28, 2001, when the policy was introduced. The administration chose 11 cities with robust pro bono immigrant attorney networks to host the hearings, including Boston. But those already overwhelmed attorneys can’t possibly hope to keep up with the flood of applications: In Boston alone, the Dedicated Docket has ballooned to include some 20,000 cases.

A disaster is unfolding in this country’s immigration courts, including in Boston. Tens of thousands of desperate families seeking asylum have been thrust into an accelerated process designed to have their complicated cases resolved within 300 days, a timeline that makes their applications more likely to fail and end in their deportation.

This is not the more humane approach to immigration the Biden administration promised us.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“We are saturated,” said Jill Seeber, an attorney and cofounder of the Boston-based Mabel Center for Immigrant Justice, which is currently helping 11 families on the Dedicated Docket and has promised to take on 30 more in the next 12 months. “We were saturated before this.”

Advertisement

The Biden administration, which did not respond to a request for comment, promised last year that “fairness will not be compromised” by the accelerated proceedings. But in practice, the 300-day target denies families due process and, in too many cases, justice.

“The Dedicated Docket really makes our immigration courts less fair and less effective,” said Liz Sweet, head of the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition.

Ordinarily, asylum cases take an average of 4.5 years to resolve, and for good reason. It takes a long time to gather the evidence needed to support claims of sexual violence or political persecution, to collect official documents, especially from remote or barely functioning municipalities, to get police reports, medical records, or certified affidavits to prove family members have been murdered, or children have been kidnapped or threatened. More importantly, it takes time for those fleeing across our southern border to settle into homes and livelihoods, gather resources to bring cases, and to feel comfortable telling the traumatic stories that would earn their families refuge here.

Advertisement

“You can’t share details you would need to make an effective asylum claim in a matter of a few weeks or months,” Seeber said. “We have found that, over time, in addition to obtaining evidence from their home country, clients’ claims get stronger because they are processing their trauma.”

And those are just the applicants who can find attorneys to represent them. Even though the implications can be matters of life or death, asylum-seekers have no right to an attorney.

“It’s like trying a capital case in traffic court,” Seeber said. “The outcomes and potential punishments are huge.”

As of last December, only 15.5 percent of asylum seekers on the Dedicated Docket had attorneys, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, a research group connected to Syracuse University. That is distressing, because having an attorney makes it over five times more likely that an immigrant’s claim will be successful.

Meanwhile, Seeber has clients who arrived before May 2021 whose asylum applications were ready to go long ago, but who are still waiting for hearing dates because the government is prioritizing families who arrived more recently. The Dedicated Docket is not clearing the massive immigration court backlogs or deterring others from crossing the border. It means more denials and deportations, including unjust ones.

Advertisement

It is failing, just as the Obama and Trump administrations’ “rocket dockets,” a similar scheme to expedite hearings for those fleeing over the border, failed. It’s spectacular that Biden — who was Obama’s vice president — has unwound some of the cruel immigration policies enacted by Trump, but good intentions don’t cut it in this case, as Biden must know from experience.

In April, Massachusetts Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security arguing that the program, far from easing the immigration backlog, “has instead overwhelmed the participating cities and has raised serious concerns about due process and fairness for applicants.” They urged the administration to halt the program and to do more to provide those whose lives and futures depend on these immigration hearings with access to attorneys.

Until that happens, Seeber and other advocates will be racing to help the thousands in this state who can’t find or afford attorneys to handle their high-speed, high-stakes proceedings. They’ll partner with the city of Boston to offer clinics in the fall to at least sketch out families’ claims, and help overwhelmed asylum-seekers understand the process.

Advertisement

“We are preparing them to go through this impossible process on their own,” Seeber said. “It’s ridiculous, but what can we do?”

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.