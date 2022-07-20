State House staffers have to wait months for health insurance to kick in. Their bosses nixed part of a bill to give them coverage on day one.

A Senate-backed proposal to immediately cover staffers was included in the chamber’s state budget bill but was killed in negotiations with the House, to the chagrin of staffers who had hoped their concerns about the gap in coverage would be addressed this year. That means the budget sent Governor Charlie Baker this week does not include any such help for hundreds of employees who work in the state House and Senate.

The day state senators and representatives are sworn into office, they are covered by Massachusetts’ employee health insurance. But legislative staff — the chiefs of staff, legislative aides, policy directors, and others who play a large role in crafting laws — are subject to a minimum 60-day new hire waiting period before coverage is effective.

Now, Senate President Karen E. Spilka said she will be calling on state insurance administrators to “figure out a way” to make health insurance available for legislative staff on their first day of work after the Legislature unanimously voted to pass a budget that didn’t include a provision to do so.

Spilka said in a statement Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that her chamber’s language to change the health insurance policy did not “survive” and that she will soon be sending a letter to the top state finance officials and the Group Insurance Commission, which covers state employees, their families, and others, “requesting that they work together to figure out a way to implement this as soon as possible,” she said.

The budget provision would have required the Group Insurance Commission to allow state employers to offer health coverage to new employees the day they start work, effective in January 2023.

As House and Senate negotiators resolved differences between the chambers’ budgets before sending the $52.7 billion spending package to Governor Charlie Baker for approval Monday, the Senate’s proposal was left behind.

According to a spokeswoman for House Speaker Ronald Mariano, the House will “continue to engage” on ways to improve the chamber’s function as an employer, but that budget negotiators cannot reach a compromise on every piece in the massive package.

“In conference committee negotiations for legislation as large as the budget, it’s inevitable that negotiators won’t reach an agreement on every provision,” spokeswoman Ana Vivas said.

It’s not the first time such a proposal has been left on the cutting room floor.

Closing the gap in health insurance coverage for staff was part of the Senate’s budget debate in 2021, when state Senator Diana DiZoglio filed four amendments to address staff compensation, including a way to bridge the gap in health coverage.

DiZoglio, a former legislative aide, said she filed the amendments in response to results from a survey conducted by the staff-led group Beacon BLOC (Building Leaders of Color), which found that about one-third of staffers were impacted by the 60-day delay in coverage, citing high out-of-pocket medical costs and anxiety around being uninsured during surges of COVID-19 infections.

The amendments were ultimately adopted in the Senate’s version of the budget last year, but stripped out of the final budget during the conference committee, which included representatives and senators.

During the 2021 debate, Senator Cindy F. Friedman, a former Senate staffer and a member of last year’s and this year’s budget conference committees, said she was receptive to the idea and told members that she had personally met with the Group Insurance Commission on the issue three times to discuss what could be done.

“It bothered all of us that this was something happening with our staff,” the Arlington Democrat said last year. “I would like all of our staff to know that we take this very seriously. There is not one of us who doesn’t believe that we should fix it.”

Gaps in health insurance coverage is one issue that has been repeatedly cited in the legislative staff’s unionization effort, which was announced in the spring. The union has not been recognized by Spilka, who says she has asked Senate Counsel to review the union’s request.

While Massachusetts has a long pro-labor tradition, state law carves out legislative staff from the definition of public employees who may collectively bargain.

In a statement Tuesday, the group of staff members who want to form a union said “legislative workers deserve the protection of a union to guarantee them a seat at the table.”

“This will force State House workers to continue paying out of pocket for health coverage up to 90 days after beginning their state service, continuing the financial strain on the staff who keep our Legislature afloat,” staff, who have organized as the Massachusetts State House Employee Union said.

Nicole Eigbrett, a community organizer who worked as a legislative aide from 2017 to 2020, said the lack of insurance on day one signals to staff that they are not valued.

“What it comes down to is, do House and Senate leadership see staff as integral employees to the Legislature’s operations?” she said. “Or are we simply just disposable labor?”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.