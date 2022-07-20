State Police identify man who took his own life while barricaded in vehicle during standoff on Interstate 495 in Andover

State Police said the events leading up to Miele’s death unfolded just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when a sergeant with the agency observed Miele in a 2018 BMW 430XI parked outside the Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway in Methuen.

In a statement, the agency identified the man as Anthony Miele. He was pronounced dead shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lawrence General Hospital and had earlier shot himself “while State Police negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully,” the statement said.

State Police on Wednesday identified a 49-year-old Quincy man who authorities said took his own life while barricaded in a vehicle during an hours-long standoff Tuesday with troopers on Interstate 495 in Andover .

The sergeant recognized the BMW as the vehicle described in a law enforcement BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout advisory, due to its suspected involvement in “multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts,” the statement said.

Miele, the statement continued, began to drive away and the sergeant followed in his unmarked cruiser; a second trooper joined the pursuit soon after.

Authorities said Miele “refused to stop and fled through several side streets and onto Route 28 (Broadway) south. ... The suspect vehicle continued to flee south on Route 28 into Lawrence and then entered Route 495 southbound with the two MSP cruisers in pursuit. At approximately 7:10 p.m., shortly after crossing into Andover on Route 495 the suspect pulled into the grass median, reversed direction of his car, and stopped.”

Troopers pulled up to the BMW and saw Miele holding a gun to his head, according to the statement.

“MSP [Special Tactical Operations Team] operators established strategic positions and Department negotiators attempted to engage MIELE in conversation for nearly two hours in order to persuade him to surrender peacefully,” the statement said. “At one point, the suspect threw a ballistic vest and two firearm magazines out of the car, but maintained possession of the handgun inside the vehicle.”

Around 9:10 p.m., officials said, Miele shot himself with a single round. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 11:28 p.m.

“State Police detectives, Crime Scene Services personnel, and Ballistics Unit personnel responded to conduct the death investigation, which clearly establishes that the suspect committed suicide by gunshot,” the statement said.

State Police added that no responding police officers fired their weapons.













