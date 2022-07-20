Transit Police seek person of interest in ‘homophobic’ assault

The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation involving an anti-LGBTQ+ assault and battery on the Green Line this month.

Around 4 p.m. July 9 on the MBTA’s Park Street Green Line outbound platform, a male assailant used “a homophobic slur” against a female victim and tossed liquid from his cup, hitting the victim and her dog, Transit Police said in a statement.