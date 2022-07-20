fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police seek person of interest in ‘homophobic’ assault

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated July 20, 2022, 15 minutes ago
The images of a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation were released by the MBTA.MBTA Transit Police

The MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a civil rights violation investigation involving an anti-LGBTQ+ assault and battery on the Green Line this month.

Around 4 p.m. July 9 on the MBTA’s Park Street Green Line outbound platform, a male assailant used “a homophobic slur” against a female victim and tossed liquid from his cup, hitting the victim and her dog, Transit Police said in a statement.

Transit Police released two photos of the person of interest, who appeared to be a man with close-cropped, receding hair who was wearing a bright orange T-shirt and matching sneakers along with black shorts and sunglasses. The man held a clear plastic cup in his right hand.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the identity or location of the person of interest contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

