Two former Chelsea credit union employees charged in embezzlement scheme

Two women were charged Wednesday in Chelsea District Court with embezzling $137,000 from a Chelsea credit union where they formerly worked, officials said.

Morelia Juma, of Lynn, and Erna Sejdinovic, of Malden, each face charges of larceny of over $1,200 and embezzlement from a bank, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. Juma and Sejdinovic were both ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail and are due back in court Aug. 29, according to the statement.

An attorney for Sejdinovic could not immediately be reached for comment. There was not an attorney for Juma listed in court records Wednesday evening.