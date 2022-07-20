Voters don’t ❤️ Governor McKee, but they don’t hate him, either

Separately, the latest survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States pegs McKee’s approval rating for his handling of the pandemic at 39.5 percent, roughly the same as it was in February.

As my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick reported on Tuesday, a Morning Consult poll shows that just 38 percent of Rhode Island voters approve of the job McKee is doing as governor, while 43 percent disapprove.

Governor Dan McKee’s first television ad for his reelection campaign appears to be a home run, but two more public opinion polls show he’s suffering from stubbornly low job approval numbers with less than two months to go before the Democratic primary.

Those results are nearly identical to the Globe/Suffolk University poll from June, so it’s difficult for Camp McKee to dispute the numbers.

The upside for McKee is that we haven’t seen polling showing his disapproval rating soaring, and those close to him argue that he should begin to win over some of the voters who just aren’t paying attention yet as he begins his paid advertising. His opening salvo featuring his mother is the kind of charming commercial that could help.

The downside for McKee is that too many voters are shrugging their shoulders and viewing him as a “meh” governor as they wait for someone a little more exciting to emerge. That’s the opening Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes are hoping for, although they clearly aren’t dazzling the voters, either.

One thing to remember: Former governor Gina Raimondo always struggled with low job approval numbers in Morning Consult’s polls, and she was easily reelected in 2018.

The biggest question in the governor’s race now is who will go on air with a negative ad first.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.