After 246 years, Marines set for their first Black four-star general

Bailey, who went on to become a three-star general, took note. He said he offered Langley advice based on his own experience and that of the Black Marines who had mentored him. “You will live under a microscope,” Bailey recalls telling Langley. “You must always set the standard.”

Langley, then a first lieutenant, was also one of few young Black Marines based in the prestigious downtown D.C. barracks.

WASHINGTON — In the late 1980s, Major Ronald Bailey met a young Marine he knew had promise. Michael E. Langley was a powerlifter who dominated flag football games, an intellectual who set records for how many training courses he wrote, and a problem-solver whose bosses frequently tapped him to mediate workplace disputes.

Advertisement

More than three decades later, Langley will be under the microscope yet again after being nominated to lead all US military forces in Africa as chief of US Africa Command. His Senate confirmation hearing is Thursday, and if he’s confirmed, Langley would become the first Black person to receive four stars since the founding of the US Marine Corps 246 years ago. Over that time, more than 70 white men have risen to the Marines’ highest ranks.

Aside from Bailey, a handful of Black men have become three-star generals in the Marine Corps. Other Black officers have attained four stars in the Army, Air Force, and Navy. But in the Marine Corps, Black servicemembers saw no one who looked like them in the top echelons of leadership and sometimes doubted whether it was possible.

“As you looked at the horizon, you saw the end,” said retired Lieutenant General Walter Gaskin, the fourth Black man to be elevated to a three-star general. “You didn’t see what was over the horizon because no one was there.”

Langley has served in Afghanistan, Somalia, and Japan. He has held top jobs at the Pentagon and led US Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa. He currently oversees Marine forces on the East Coast. Gaskin described him as straightforward, deeply competent, and not the “beating-on-the-table” kind of Marine.

Advertisement

"You have all the credentials in the world," Gaskin has told Langley. "No one can doubt you deserve this."

But there were others who also deserved a fourth star, Gaskin said. He said Lieutenant General Frank Petersen, who was the first Marine to become a three-star general in 1986, was an example of someone who “no doubt” should have been elevated to a four-star general.

That’s why this moment is not just one of profound pride, Gaskin said. It is also a reminder of the obstacles that kept it from arriving sooner. He said he has told Langley directly: "You carry the legacy . . . the weight of all those who came before you who didn’t have the same opportunities."

Retired Lieutenant General Willie Williams, the third Black Marine to receive three stars, said “commitment to purpose and perseverance” shared by Langley and so many other Black Marines led to his promotion.

“Even right now, I get chills thinking about it,” retired Lieutenant General Ronald Coleman, the second Black Marine to receive three stars, said of Langley’s promotion.

Langley declined an interview for this story, with a spokesman saying the general is focused on the Senate confirmation hearing.

If confirmed, Langley would be based in Stuttgart, Germany, assuming control of roughly 6,000 US troops in Africa, including about 1,300 in West Africa and about 3,500 at a base in Djibouti, a spokeswoman said. He would replace Army General Stephen Townsend, who is retiring.

Advertisement

US forces are mostly engaged in training African militaries and helping build their capacities. Direct combat is rare, but deadly attacks in recent years on US soldiers in Niger and Kenya led to increased scrutiny from US lawmakers of the mission. Under President Biden, hundreds of Special Operation troops are again to be deployed this year to Somalia. Former President Donald Trump withdrew all US troops from Somalia before leaving office.

Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the US military in Africa faces "unique challenges." Instead of confronting a single threat, the US is focused on helping governments address a variety of challenges tied to climate change, population growth and political instability. Insurgencies in the Sahel region, along with the growing presence of Russian mercenaries, are of chief concern to the United States.

Among the generals, Langley is known as a “quiet professional” who “listens more than he talks,” said retired Lieutenant General H. Stacy Clardy III, who worked with Langley at various points, including in the Pentagon. Clardy counted Langley among the people on whom he could rely, saying he found Langley’s “judgment to be flawless.”

One of Langley’s most formative experiences growing up, he has told friends and mentors, was his father’s decision to retire from his post as a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force. Willie C. Langley did so after his superiors told him he’d have to be deployed overseas again. That move would have taken him away from Langley and his siblings, for whom he was the primary caregiver after their mother’s death. Langley frequently tells that story, noting that he would not be the person he is today without his father’s decision to put his children before his career, Bailey said.