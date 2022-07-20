Judge orders Giuliani to testify in Ga. criminal investigation

Some out-of-state witnesses in the case have gone to court to challenge subpoenas or other legal filings seeking to compel their testimony. But after Giuliani failed to show for a hearing last week in New York, where the matter was to have been adjudicated, Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of the Superior Court of Fulton County ordered him to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Aug. 9.

A Georgia judge ordered Rudy Giuliani to testify in Atlanta next month in an ongoing criminal investigation into election interference by former president Donald Trump and his advisers and allies, according to court filings released Wednesday.

Giuliani, who spearheaded efforts to keep Trump in power as his personal lawyer, has emerged as a central figure in the Georgia criminal investigation into efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 electoral loss in the state. Fani T. Willis, the prosecutor in Fulton County leading the investigation, has indicated that she is considering conspiracy or racketeering charges, which could take in a broad spectrum of people engaged in multiple efforts to sway the election results.

Her office worked with the office of Alvin Bragg, the district attorney in Manhattan, to secure Giuliani’s testimony, and she said in a statement that she was “grateful to the prosecutors and investigators” in Bragg’s office for their assistance.

Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A special grand jury has been meeting regularly in Atlanta to hear testimony and review documents and videos that may shed light on the multipronged effort to put Georgia in Trump’s win column. Among the acts under consideration is a postelection phone call that Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, asking to “find” enough votes to secure his victory.

Giuliani appears to be of interest for several reasons, including his participation in a scheme to create slates of pro-Trump presidential electors in numerous states including Georgia. In court filings this week, it was revealed that all 16 pro-Trump electors in Georgia had been informed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office that they could face charges.

Giuliani also appeared in person before two Georgia state legislative committees in December 2020, where he spent hours peddling false conspiracy theories about secret suitcases of Democratic ballots and corrupted voting machines. He told state legislators, “You cannot possibly certify Georgia in good faith.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Public approval of Supreme Court drops

Public approval of the US Supreme Court after its historic ruling eliminating federal abortion rights is down to 38 percent, compared with 60 percent about a year ago, a poll found.

The national survey by Marquette University Law School, the first since the June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, shows a sharp split by party and ideology. Among Democrats, those who approve of how the high court is doing its job cratered to 15 percent from 52 percent in March, while Republican approval increased modestly to 67 percent from 64 percent during the same period.

The poll was conducted July 5-12, shortly after the release of the final decisions of the court’s term that started in October 2021. In addition to curbing abortion rights, the justices also issued major rulings that expanded gun rights and restricted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The poll found substantially increasing perceptions that the Supreme Court is conservative. The percentage saying the court is “moderate” fell to 21 percent from 50 percent in December 2019, while those who say the court is “somewhat conservative” or “very conservative” rose to 67 percent from 38 percent over the same period.

BLOOMBERG

Trump called recently to overturn Wis. election results

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Republican house speaker said Tuesday that former president Donald Trump called him “within the last week” seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election that President Biden won.

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WISN in Milwaukee that he received a call from Trump after the state Supreme Court ruled on July 8 that most absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin are illegal. The ruling addresses future elections, not the one Trump lost in 2020 by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

“It’s very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect,” Vos said to WISN. “He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion.”

Vos said Trump then posted about him on social media. In a July 13 post on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, the former president repeated his baseless claims of election fraud and falsely accused the speaker of letting Democrats “get away with ‘murder.’ "

“What a waste of a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin’s Highest Court,” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday night, Trump said on Truth Social that Vos’s Republican primary opponent, Adam Steen, could benefit if Vos does not take action. The primary is Aug. 9. A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

“This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!” Trump wrote. “I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto. Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!”

After facing criticism from Trump last year, Vos hired former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to review the 2020 election, even though recounts and court rulings had found Biden won the election. Gableman in March said Republicans who control the legislature should consider decertifying the 2020 election. Vos rejected the idea, because legal experts, including Gableman’s own attorney, James Bopp Jr., have said doing so is impossible.

Over the past year, Vos has said he talks to Trump regularly, even though they do not see eye to eye on how to deal with the 2020 election. Vos did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Wednesday morning.

Steen said that he has not talked to Trump but that the former president’s comments are lending fuel to his primary campaign. He criticized Vos for not advancing the resolution that seeks to undo the 2020 results.

“If you really want the people to know that their vote counts, you want to find the answer, so what he is doing to me is spitting in the face of men and women who have given their life to this country,” he said.

The continued push from Trump to overturn the 2020 election results comes as the hearings for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol have shown that Trump’s actions put the country on a path toward violence that day. Evidence from the committee indicates that Trump chose to escalate rather than dial down tensions surrounding the election on at least 15 occasions.

WASHINGTON POST

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. GOP primary for governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator endorsed by former president Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor on Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing Governor Larry Hogan.

Cox will face the winner of the highly competitive Democratic primary in the November general election. Wes Moore, a bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week.

Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the governor’s mansion in November. Hogan, who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term, was a rare two-term Republican governor in a heavily Democratic state, and he had endorsed Schulz as the successor to his bipartisan style of leadership.

Cox has been a thorn in Hogan’s side over the last few years, suing over the governor’s stay-at-home orders and regulations in the early days of the pandemic and seeking unsuccessfully to impeach him for COVID-19 orders Cox called “restrictive and protracted.”

Cox alluded to his fight with Hogan in his victory speech Tuesday night, telling a cheering crowd, “We will never again give over our bodies, our churches, and our businesses to a lockdown state.”

The Republican primary was viewed as a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan, who offered vastly different visions of the party’s future as they consider 2024 campaigns for the White House. Hogan, one of Trump’s most prominent GOP critics, urged the party to move on from his divisive brand of politics, while Trump spent much of his post-presidency elevating candidates who promote his lies about a stolen 2020 election.

One of those candidates was Cox, who organized busloads of protesters to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Cox has also said President Biden’s victory shouldn’t have been certified and tweeted that former vice president Mike Pence was a “traitor.’’ Cox later deleted the tweet and apologized.

Democrats were likely giddy over Cox’s win in the Republican primary. The Democratic Governors Association plowed more than $1 million behind an ad intended to boost Cox, seeing him as an easier opponent in November.

Cox joins Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Darren Bailey in Illinois as ultraconservative state legislators endorsed by Trump who have gone on to win their Republican nominations for governor. All three fought against their governors’ COVID-19 policies, staunchly oppose abortion rights, and raised questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

ASSOCIATED PRESS