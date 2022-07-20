Why Biden won’t declare a national climate emergency in Mass. today.

Efforts to curb climate change are the No. 1 topic in Washington after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, sunk a key climate provision in a larger spending bill. Given the 50-50 Democratic-Republican split of the Senate, his opposition to the proposal meant it was dead.

The state, and much of the nation, is wilting under a heat wave. In Texas, the heat is so bad and the population so big there is a real fear that power stations cannot keep up. In Utah, there are lakes, including the Great Salt Lake, at historic lows. In Europe, some places are literally on fire.

President Biden’s trip to a closed-down coal-fired power plant in Somerset is about as topical as it gets.

His announcement immediately led to calls for Biden to announce a national climate emergency. Declaring this would mean that Biden would have the authority to divert money budgeted for something else into efforts to address climate change. Beyond that, Biden would also have the authority to stop exporting oil and gas.

Among those calling on Biden to make this declaration is US Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who will be with the president during his visit to the state.

White House aides signaled that, while Biden will talk almost exclusively about the climate during his visit, he will not declare the emergency that Markey and environmental activists are demanding.

That said, the White House said it is not off the table and they are still considering it.

So what is Biden waiting for? Here are three things to consider.

1. He is waiting for Congress

No, Manchin doesn’t like the current climate provisions in the much slimmed-down Build Back Better reconciliation bill, which also includes items relating to prescription drugs and the Affordable Care Act.

But the White House picked up on what few have not: During an interview with the leading West Virginia radio talk show host, Manchin said he isn’t against passing legislation that would help with the climate. In other words, he isn’t for the current plan, but he could be for a different plan.

If Manchin were to get on board with something and Biden were to sign it into law, then the result would be much more durable and sustainable than an executive order from Biden, which could be overturned the second Biden was no longer president.

Biden looks like he is waiting to see what Manchin will accept. Granted, this doesn’t begin to placate climate activists, and a number of Democratic senators, who feel like Manchin has just been stringing them along and isn’t going to support anything down the road.

2. He doesn’t like this process

Biden is all about institutions. No president has served this long in Washington. He values things like the filibuster, Congressional committee work, and norms.

So it is not a reach to say that Biden may not be the biggest fan of declaring a national emergency on climate. National emergencies are meant for a president to use powers for extraordinary situations like war, a terrorist attack, or major national disaster.

Biden was very critical of President Trump for declaring a national emergency on the nation’s southern border. Trump did that as an end run around Congress, which wasn’t sending him enough money to spend on a border wall. There were legal challenges to Trump for trying this play.

Biden, even if his heart were totally there on the climate, may just not want to go this route. He would prefer Congress to do it - or fail to do it.

3. He isn’t a liberal firebrand

Then there’s the question of whether Biden’s heart is actually in it. Yes, he campaigned with the climate as a major pillar of his platform, but he hasn’t always seen eye to eye with the same base now calling for the emergency order. For example, he opposed the concept of the Green New Deal and was very forceful about it.

If Biden doesn’t go there on this emergency order, it will be consistent with his approach on other issues that the base is upset with him about. For example, he has still not announced a plan to forgive student debt, he has upset immigration advocates for his position on Title 42, and he hasn’t been able to increase taxes on the rich.

The notion that Biden would lean into something this bold, even now, seems to go against who he is as a politician and even who he was as a candidate two years ago.

