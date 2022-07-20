House bill’s nod to stadium robs Mystic River community of a voice

The Massachusetts House of Representatives proposed an amendment to an economic development bill late last week to strip 43 acres in Everett from state coastal zoning that provides protections for the working port, public access, and the river itself (“Bill would ease path for Everett stadium: House measure exempts site from rules, clearing way for Kraft soccer venue,” Page A1, July 16).

Community members have borne the cost of an industrial waterfront along the Mystic River since the 1940s, when the salt marsh was filled in and developed. As rising property values in the Boston area bring development and a transformation to the Mystic River, these same community members deserve a voice in determining the future of the waterfront. Yet the amendment filed by elected officials removes nearly all of the promised public process and protections for the waterfront in service of expedient development.