Jan. 6 hearings are must-see TV

Is it trivializing the hearings to call them great television? Not at all. The committee announced early on that they had hired a former TV exec to help make a better presentation. And it worked.

Second that. Such are the wonders of the televised hearings of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol , a new episode of which airs on Thursday.

On June 28, Joyce Linehan, who was policy chief for former Boston mayor Marty Walsh, posted on Facebook, “Has The January 6th Hearings been renewed for a second season?”

This was not an impeachment hearing or trial or even a debate. The message of the committee was simple: We’ve been investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, for months, and here’s what we’ve found. No tedious member-by-member questioning, and therefore no cross-examination of witnesses by grandstanding blowhards who continued to insist that the insurrection was little more than an overenthusiastic tourist visit.

The result has been a documentary television event happening in real time. Members of the committee are focused on particular topics and, despite some overlap and redundancy, they’ve kept their focus. Each episode begins with a recap from Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (Last time on Jan. 6, we showed…) and an introduction to the day’s topic. Statements and questioning are pre-assigned to various committee members. And there’s invariably a cliffhanger tease for the next episode (Somebody has been trying to influence witness testimony!). Presentations alternate smoothly between member statements, questioning of live witnesses, and video of pre-recorded depositions.

The series opened in June with chilling testimony by a Capitol Police officer and a gut-wrenching video of the attack (Never-before-seen footage!). But the political triumph of these hearings has been in the witness list. Aside from that officer, a couple of poll workers (who became innocent victims of the Trump administration’s dirty tricks), a former Oath Keeper, and a duped Jan. 6 insurrectionist, the firsthand witnesses to the attack and the events leading up to it have all been straight-arrow Republicans, both state election officials and administration insiders.

And no RINOs, these. These were true believers. When former attorney general Bill Barr calls Trump’s tireless pursuit of fraud the big lie that it is, it’s hard to refute the committee’s findings as some deep-state scheme. This was Mr. Unitary Executive himself — a man who has characterized the power of the president as nearly unassailable — describing Trump’s various efforts to prove massive voter fraud as “nonsense,” “B.S.,” and “a great, grave disservice to the country.”

And even if in your wildest conspiratorialist dreams you tried to convince yourself, “They must have something on him,” or “He’s trying to save his own butt,” how to explain the corroborating aggregate testimony from a disparate group of witnesses? From Barr’s entertainingly brash and vulgar testimony (great TV!), we went to button-down Richard Donoghue, former acting attorney general, describing his patient refutation of every argument Trump threw at him; to former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, head of “Team Normal” in Trump’s camp and someone whose picture should be in the dictionary next to “Republican”; to Rusty Bowers, a devout Mormon and speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives. And sprinkled throughout were the cheerful profanities of White House senior advisor Eric Herschmann.

To repeat, these were not moderate Charlie Baker wannabes. These were true believers in the Trump Way. Barr and Bowers, for two, said that despite all they had learned they would, given no other GOP presidential candidate, vote for Trump again.

You could make the same assessment of the witness most beloved of all by liberal pundits: Cassidy Hutchinson. This was a woman who interned for Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana. She was special assistant to the president for legislative affairs and principal assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus.

This was not an apolitical undergrad who thought “White House assistant” would look good on her resume — or at least not only that. There are those who found Hutchinson’s testimony a brave sacrifice of her own career.

Really? As we watched the 26-year-old testify, I turned to my wife and said, “She’s going to be president of the Coca-Cola company.”

These were “real” Republicans. Believe them. And enjoy the show!

Jon Garelick, a retired Globe Opinion staff member, is a freelance writer. He can be reached at garelickjon@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @jgarelick.