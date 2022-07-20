Pediatrician’s parting note to parents: Set your phone aside — you’re missing out

I am in debt both to all the parents who trusted me with the care of their children and to the children, who made me smile every day. After a tremendously rewarding 39-year career, I have just one parting bit of advice that I hope you consider in the positive way it is intended: Don’t look down.

The following is an edited version of a letter a retiring pediatrician sent to the families in his practice:

By that I mean, please think twice before you look at your phone when you are with your children. I have tried, not always successfully, not to keep you waiting in my office. Usually, when I enter the room, the parent, child, or both are looking down at their phones. Parents, you have a captive audience — bring a book or stickers for the younger children, or just talk (about anything) with the older ones.

We all know about the explosion of anxiety and unhappiness among today’s youth. They are overconnected to technology, which leaves them underconnected to people. We all wish they would be on their phones less. But we underestimate how the behaviors we model affect our children. They truly want to be like us (though as they get older, they will seldom admit it).

More important, when you are on your phone during a visit, you give your child the impression that their visit is no more important than your texts and voicemails or something a friend or stranger posted. That simply can’t be so. When we lead our children to believe that everything in life is of equal value, we deprive them of the ability to see that the love of family and close friends is more important than a negative social media comment of someone in school they barely know.

So please, parents, don’t look down. Set the phone aside. You will not miss anything, and your wonderful children will notice.

Dr. Richard Kauff

Norwell