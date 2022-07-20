Wikipedia could be the remedy for polarization

I loved Shaun Cammack’s piece about the opinionated side of Wikipedia (“Wikipedia’s righteous, opinionated, utterly absorbing fight over the truth,” Ideas, July 10), but his conclusion that it has the same problems as any other social media platform and therefore should be avoided gave me whiplash.

It seemed like a stirring defense of Wikipedia’s principles — forcing users to “get on the same page” and reach a common understanding, despite their differences in opinions, is the remedy for misinformation and polarization. Rather than lumping Wikipedia in with the other social media platforms, we should be encouraging other platforms to take a page out of its book to foster cooperation and fight disinformation.