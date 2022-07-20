Biden to talk climate change in Somerset’s Brayton Point

The visit to Brayton Point, a converted coal plant that now serves as an offshore wind manufacturing center, comes amid heat waves in Massachusetts and around the world, and a week after the collapse of Democrats’ last-ditch attempts to include climate measures in Biden’s stalled Build Back Better bill. It also follows a major Supreme Court decision last month that hamstringed his administration’s ability to regulate power plant emissions.

President Biden is scheduled to visit Somerset’s shuttered coal-fired power plant Wednesday afternoon to attempt to revive his besieged climate agenda after setbacks from the courts and Congress.

Advertisement

The White House said the president will announce a new set of climate-focused executive actions at the visit, including additional funding for a Federal Emergency Management Agency program that helps support hazard mitigation programs in communities hit hard by climate change, and additional guidance on a Department of Health and Human Services’ Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help vulnerable communities pay for energy efficiency upgrades.

He will also launch efforts to bolster the domestic offshore wind industry, according to the White House. But he will stop short of declaring a national emergency, a much bolder step that would unlock a range of executive powers, officials said.

Biden’s visit to the Brayton Point power plant will put Massachusetts’ clean power initiatives in the spotlight. Once the region’s largest coal plant, the facility was closed in 2017 and found a new life as a logistics, manufacturing and support hub for offshore wind and other industries. Now, with Massachusetts primed to have its first wind farms come online next year, facilities such as the rebranded Brayton Point Commerce Center are poised to take on a critical role.

Biden is set to deliver remarks at 2:25 p.m. You can check out a livestream here on the Boston Globe.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shankman. Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.