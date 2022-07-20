Boston selected as site for announcement of Earthshot prizes

Britain’s Prince William is the founder of the prize, which will give five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to innovators working in five areas: protecting and restoring nature; cleaning our air; reviving our oceans; building a waste-free world; and fixing our climate.

“Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s ‘Moonshot,’ The Earthshot Prize is an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet during this decisive decade,” officials said in a statement.

Boston has been selected to host the second annual awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize , which is intended to highlight and reward solutions to climate change and other pressing environmental challenges, prize officials said.

The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation will serve as host partner along with Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston, the officials said. It will be the first time the awards ceremony has been held in the the United States.

“There is no more important Moonshot today than repairing the planet and no better place to harness the Moonshot spirit than the City of Boston,” Ambassador Caroline Kennedy said in the statement. “It is a great tribute to President Kennedy that The Earthshot Prize will partner with the JFK Library Foundation to host the 2022 ceremony in Boston and inspire a new generation with the possibility of a sustainable future.”

“We are honored and excited that Boston has been selected to host the 2022 Earthshot Awards,” Wu said in the statement. “This is an opportunity to shine a global spotlight on our efforts to combat climate change and demonstrate that, together, we can meet the urgency this moment demands with innovative solutions that protect our planet and future generations.”

The announcement of Boston as the award ceremony venue came on the 53rd anniversary of the first landing on the moon, on July 20, 1969.

In the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy committed the nation to the goal of landing a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

“Sixty years later, that spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and service continues in the City of Boston and serves as the inspiration for the selection of Boston as host city,” the statement said.

Fifteen finalists will be celebrated before the five winners are announced. The first awards ceremony took place in London last year. It was a glamorous Oscars-like ceremony that included a “green carpet,” musical performances, and celebrity attendees.

The New York Times reported that last year’s winners included the city of Milan, Italy, for a citywide food recovery policy and the country of Costa Rica for a national system that reversed deforestation by paying people to restore forests.





