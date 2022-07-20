All-Star Game showcases modern baseball: homers, strikeouts, and shifts

In a sport where R&D has become as important as BP, four of the five runs scored on long balls.

The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth innings of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss, its ninth in a row.

The All-Star Game showcased what baseball has become — home runs, strikeouts, and offense-killing shifts.

There were 22 strikeouts, including the final three batters on 10 pitches by Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase in a game that lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes despite just 13 hits, five walks, two hit batters, and one runner reaching on a error.

Twenty All-Stars threw 299 pitches, 105 of them fastballs. The slowest fastball was 90.2 mph on the second pitch of the game from 34-year-old lefthander Clayton Kershaw.

Forty-eight were 98 m.p.h or higher, and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals was velocity king. The 28-year-old topped 100 m.p.h on eight of 15 tosses, the fastest a 103 m.p.h blazer that Minnesota’s Luis Arraez fouled off in the eighth.

“I went out there, showed what I had,” Helsley said. “It was a cool environment being in this game.”

Defensive positioning designed by Joe Espada, Dusty Baker’s bench coach in Houston, led to outs on balls that used to be hits.

Juan Soto’s third-inning grounder was gloved by second baseman Andrés Giménez 20 feet into right field. Kyle Schwarber’s bouncer in the seventh was picked up in the center of the diamond by shortstop Corey Seager, who started to the right of second, and Jake Cronenworth’s hopper went directly to second baseman Santiago Espinal 10 feet into right field.

“The shift giveth and the shift taketh away,” Baker said. “But still, I think it giveth more than it takes away.”

The batter’s eye in center field offered a vivid display of what has overtaken baseball — an array of high-speed cameras and radar equipment that track every ball’s spin, every player’s sprint and stumble.

Behinds the scenes, many teams consider their quants All-Stars, too. Houston’s front office includes a quantitative developer, plus two senior architects.

The NL did all its scoring during Shane McClanahan’s first 13 pitches of the first inning, getting Ronald Acuña Jr’s leadoff double, Mookie Betts’s RBI single, and Paul Goldschmidt’s homer.

AL offense was even more condensed. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Tony Gonsolin, and Byron Buxton went deep four pitches later.

Not a surprise in a season that has been the big league batting average dip to .242, its lowest since 1967.

Baseball’s competition committee is considering changes for next season that some purists consider revolutionary and some conclude necessary. A pitch clock is almost certain after testing throughout the minors this year. Shift limits also have been proposed.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is gung-ho for change, but players appear less enthusiastic for change. Still, the union agreed to let a committee with a management majority make changes starting with next season.

“Our players have been, unsurprisingly, very much engaged in the process,” union head Tony Clark said, “more than willing to offer their thoughts on what makes sense, what may not make sense, what may need to be adjusted and tweaked.”

All-Star Game wins night but draws record low ratings

Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.

Tuesday night’s game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7 percent from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February. The NFL’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the all-star games for the NBA (6.28 million on TNT/TBS) and NHL (1.15 million on ABC).

The baseball game averaged 127,000 on Fox Deportes, giving it the second-highest audience for the event in Spanish-language television history. The game also averaged 107,455 on Fox Sports’ streaming platforms.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night on ESPN averaged 6.88 million, a 3.5 percent decrease from last year.