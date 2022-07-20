Your guide to Hall of Fame induction weekend: Who’s getting in, how you can watch, and more

Joining him in Cooperstown this year are Golden Days Era Committee selections Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, and Tony Olivia, as well as Early Baseball Era Committee selections Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil.

Red Sox great David Ortiz is the lone player to be inducted this season through voting after appearing on more than 75 percent of ballots from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. ( See how the Globe’s seven writers voted.)

The Baseball Hall of Fame will immortalize its next group of legends in Cooperstown this weekend.

This year, the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremonies return to normal. The ceremonies were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honorees, including Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, were inducted in September 2021; no player received enough votes to join the Hall as a 2021 member.

Hall of Fame weekend event schedule

Here is a schedule of special events for the weekend:

Saturday, July 23

The Hall of Fame will host a private awards presentation to present the BBWAA’s Career Excellence award to longtime ESPN reporter Tim Kurkjian. Jack Graney will also be posthumously honored with the Ford C. Frick award.

Fans can watch a live broadcast of the presentations outside at Cooperstown’s Doubleday Field at 3 p.m.

At 6 p.m., more than 50 Hall of Famers will return to Cooperstown to participate in the Parade of Legends, which rolls from Otesaga Resort Hotel to the Baseball Hall of Fame steps. MLB.com will stream the parade live.

Sunday, July 24

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Sports Center and is expected to last more than three hours.

Monday, July 25

Kaat, Oliva and Ortiz will participate in a Legends of the Game roundtable at the Clark Sports Center at 10:30 a.m., recapping their experiences from the weekend. The event is only open to individuals with a Hall of Fame membership and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Who is being inducted?

The seven members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

Bud Fowler (1858-1913)

Fowler was a trailblazer for the Black baseball community, playing for over two decades. He helped establish the Page Fence Giants, one of the great Black barnstorming teams, in 1894, and played a part in forming several other barnstorming teams during his life.

Gil Hodges (1924-1972)

Hodges played 16 seasons with the Brooklyn (later Los Angeles) Dodgers and two with the New York Mets. He finished his playing career as an eight-time All-Star, a three-time Gold Glove winner at first base, and a two-time World Series champion.

Hodges would later become a manager for nine seasons and won the 1969 World Series with the Mets.

Jim Kaat (1938- )

The southpaw won 283 games in his 25-year career from 1959-83, which included stints with the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals.

Kaat eclipsed 20 wins in three different seasons and is 17th all-time with 625 career games started. He is a 16-time Gold Glove recipient and won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1982.

Minnie Miñoso (1923-2015)

After playing three seasons with the New York Cubans in the Negro National League, Miñoso joined the Cleveland Indians in 1949 and became a nine-time MLB All-Star.

Miñoso batted .299 with 2,110 hits in his career and also earned three Gold Glove awards as a left fielder.

Tony Oliva (1938- )

Oliva batted .304 across his 15-year career with the Minnesota Twins. He earned three batting titles and led MLB in hits in five seasons.

Oliva was named American League rookie of the year in 1964 and had eight consecutive All-Star appearances from 1964-1971.

Buck O’Neil (1911-2006)

O’Neil played in the Negro Leagues for 10 seasons and joined the Chicago Cubs as a scout in 1955. Chicago promoted him to their coaching staff in 1962, making O’Neil the first Black coach in American League or National League history. He also led the creation of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, established in 1990.

David Ortiz (1975- )

After spending six seasons with the Twins, Ortiz joined the Red Sox in 2003 and helped them win three World Series titles in his 14 years with the team. The 10-time All-Star won seven Silver Slugger awards and led the league in RBIs in three different seasons. Ortiz finished with 541 career home runs (17th all-time) and 1,192 extra-base hits (8th all-time).

How you can watch Ortiz’s enshrinement

Ortiz’s enshrinement, along with the rest of the inductees, will be broadcast live on MLB Network beginning at 1:30 p.m. You can also watch on Globe.com.

What to know if you’re going to Cooperstown

Admission to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony is free with lawn seating available to the public.

Be wary of weather, however. Temperatures in Cooperstown are forecast to range in the mid-to-high 80s, with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday and rain on Monday.

Museum hours will change slightly during the weekend, with the museum open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday.

