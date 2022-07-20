Methuen’s Dominic Keegan headlines New England’s 2022 MLB draft class

“Incredibly strong, and offensively, it’s a good profile as well,” Rays senior director of amateur scouting Rob Metzler told the Tampa Bay Times . “We were pretty excited about that one there.”

Keegan had a slash line of .371/.458/.646 as a senior and hit 14 home runs. He was also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the top player in college baseball, after leading Vanderbilt in batting average and RBIs.

Dominic Keegan, a catcher and first baseman from Methuen who was named all-SEC following his senior season at Vanderbilt, was chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 134th pick in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft held this week.

Keegan attended Central Catholic High, where he batted .463 as a senior and was ranked by Perfect Game as the best catcher in the state and 14th in the nation. He spent four years at Vanderbilt, although the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

The draft wrapped up on Tuesday, and 16 players with New England connections were among the more than 600 players chosen over three days.

Here is a rundown of other area players chosen:

Reggie Crawford: Crawford was drafted 30th overall by the San Francisco Giants out of the University of Connecticut. He had Tommy John surgery after an injury in October 2021. Crawford is a power pitcher who has hit 101 m.p.h. At the plate, he provides lefthanded power, slashing .309/.362/.546.

Luke Gold: The Boston College infielder was chosen by the Detroit Tigers at No. 147 in the fifth round. He plays second and third base and was named to the All-ACC first team.

Cam Schlittler: A 6-foot-6, righthanded pitcher from Walpole and Northeastern, Schlittler was chosen by the New York Yankees at No. 220 in the seventh round. He had a 2.62 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 30 starts this season, and he caught the attention of MLB scouts in 2021 with a 1.88 ERA with an 8-1 record, 85 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.99.

Sean Harney: Drafted 254th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays, the righthanded pitcher from the University of Kentucky and Natick started his college career at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team in 2018 and, after a stint in the Cape Cod League in 2021, decided to transfer. In his fifth year of college eligibility, Harney posted a 2.62 ERA pitching in 16 games, including five starts.

Mike Walsh: The Yale pitcher from Chicago was selected 260th overall (ninth round) by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was Yale’s ace in 2022 and led the team in strikeouts with 80.

Austin Peterson: A righthanded pitcher at the University of Connecticut, Peterson was selected by the Cleveland Guardians 271st overall (ninth round). In 2022 he had 147 strikeouts, 25 walks, and just one wild pitch. He was first-team All-Big East and the New England Pitcher of the Year.

Jack Choate: A lefthanded pitcher from Assumption College and North Grafton, Choate was drafted by the Giants in the ninth round with the 286th pick. In the 2022 season, Choate had 127 strikeouts over 70.1 innings while posting a 2.43 ERA.

Pat Gallagher: The Leominster native, a righthanded pitcher at UConn, was selected 338th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. He had a 3.41 ERA over 103 innings and was named first-team All-Big East in 2022.

Mason Pelio: The Boston College freshman, a righthanded pitcher, was picked 363rd by the Cincinnati Reds. He was named to the All-ACC freshman team with 62 strikeouts over 72 innings and a 3.62 ERA.

Jack Goodman: A shortstop from Medfield, Goodman was selected with the 439th pick in the 15th round by the Texas Rangers. Goodman batted .523 and hit seven home runs in his junior season. He has committed to Pepperdine University.

Thomas Balboni: A righthanded pitcher from Northeastern, Balboni was selected 450th overall by the San Diego Padres. The 6-foot-4 reliever took over the closer’s role for Northeastern in 2022 and had seven saves and 37 strikeouts in 32.2 innings.

Joey Mancini: The Houston Astros selected the Boston College righthander at No. 463. In 2022, Mancini had a 4.70 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 76.2 innings. He is from Fairfield, Conn.

Casey Dana: The Los Angeles Angels selected the UConn outfielder with the 478th pick. As a graduate student, Dana hit .313 and drove in 61 runs. He was named first-team All-Big East.

Sebastian Keane: Taken No. 550 by the Yankees, the righthander and North Andover native was was originally drafted in the 11th round by the Red Sox in 2018, but decided to attend Northeastern University.

Max Gieg: A righthanded pitcher from Boston College, Gieg was selected 583rd overall by the Angels. In 2022, he struck out 26 batters in 22.2 innings and compiled a 2.78 ERA in 15 appearances.

