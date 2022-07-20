Tadej Pogacar wins stage but Jonas Vingegaard moves closer to Tour de France title

PEYRAGUDES, France — Tadej Pogacar claimed a third stage win as he sprinted away from Jonas Vingegaard in the punishing last climb of a grueling trek in the Pyrenees but failed to take significant time out of the Tour de France leader on Wednesday.

Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, attacked in the brutal final kilometer up to Peyragudes to win Stage 17 but could not drop Vingegaard, who made another big step toward a maiden Tour de France win.

Vingegaard was runner-up last year behind Pogacar. The Danish rider has been impressive since the start in Copenhagen and once again showed no sign of weakness during Wednesday’s tough ride featuring four big climbs.