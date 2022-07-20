There’s a common thread running through all of the state high school girls’ lacrosse champs

A photo from that day resurfaced last year. Westwood varsity coach Margot Spatola and the team smiled as they realized those girls in the stands — now Westwood’s class of 2022 — went on to win two consecutive state championships for the program they admired those years before.

They watched as then-coach Leslie Frank led Westwood to a 13-7 win over North Andover for the team’s eighth Division 1 state championship under her watch.

Five years before they won the state championship in June, the players of the Westwood High girls’ lacrosse team sat in the stands at Boston University.

“We thought it was absolutely adorable, so I inherited that,” Spatola said. “I inherited those youth players who are so inspired by the high schoolers and Leslie created that.”

Leslie Frank is synonymous with girls’ lacrosse in Massachusetts.

The 2022 high school state championship teams of Westwood, Notre Dame Academy-Hingham, Medfield, and Dover-Sherborn (Division 1, 2, 3, and 4, respectively) each have a connection to Frank’s coaching dynasty. Spatola worked as her assistant at Westwood, while coaches Meredith Frank McGinnis (Notre Dame Academy), Mary Laughna (Medfield), and Erin Massimi (Dover-Sherborn) played for Frank at the high school and club levels.

“I strongly believe, and a lot of people believe, that it’s because of Leslie, or at least partially because of Leslie, that girls’ lacrosse has gotten to be where it is in Massachusetts right now,” said Spatola, who took over for Frank at Westwood in 2017.

Unlike places such as Long Island, upstate New York, and the Mid-Atlantic region, Massachusetts hardly had the reputation as a lacrosse hot bed. Opportunity lacked for young athletes until Frank and the late Paula Evans founded Mass Elite as the first girls’ club lacrosse program in the state.

“I don’t know of anybody that has been more influential on the number of kids in the United States in this little game of girls’ lacrosse than Leslie Frank has been,” Longmeadow varsity coach Steve Dudeck said.

Since its inception in 1999, Mass Elite quickly climbed the ranks, developing players from New England states while stretching to athletes from Indiana, Michigan, and North Carolina. More than 50 percent of Mass Elite participants play college lacrosse.

“We pride ourselves in being the top club in the state on the girls side and that’s Leslie,” said Mass Elite girls recruiting and class of 2023 director Carla Gigon Farkes. “She doesn’t accept mediocrity.”

In the same year she started the club, Frank began coaching at Westwood. In 2001, Meredith Frank McGinnis, her eldest daughter, came through the program.

“I don’t necessarily think it was anything different than any other coach I had,” Frank McGinnis said. “She was just as hard on me as she was on all of my teammates, and I respected that about her.”

Frank McGinnis played at Northwestern, where her team won the NCAA championship in each of her four years. She has coached at Notre Dame Academy since 2011.

In her second year at the high school level, she faced her mother’s Westwood team in the playoffs. Westwood lost to Notre Dame Academy by 10.

“I was a little bit defensive like, ‘How could you beat me by that much, Mom?’ ” Frank McGinnis remembered. “It’s not the most glamorous story from my perspective, but again, early in my career did I ever think that I would still be at NDA 12 years later and we’d have success? No. But it’s 100 percent because of my mom and the role model that she’s been for me.”

Leslie Frank spent 17 years at Westwood. She was often seen on the sideline with a lacrosse stick between her arms and around her back. The stick was always horizontal — never vertical — and it never left her grip as she ran down the sideline, “just moving, constantly moving.”

“She’s one of the only coaches I know who ever did that,” said Massimi. “I don’t know if it was a superstition. It’s something when you just think of Leslie, you think of a stick behind her back.”

None of the four state champion coaches inherited Frank’s signature sideline pose, but her coaching style shines through.

Laughna said she runs practices at Medfield similar to the way Frank did. She puts an emphasis on fitness because she knows that worked for Frank’s teams in Westwood.

“We came into every practice with a focus and every drill had a purpose,” Laughna remembered. “None of it was busy work.”

Even more so, Laughna gained colleagues and friends out of Frank’s coaching tree.

“We are constantly bouncing things off of each other and helping each other out,” Laughna said. “We want each other to succeed.”

Frank now works as a programming director at Mass Elite, while Spatola, Frank McGinnis, Laughna, and Massimi are on the staff.

The Mass Elite summer tournament schedule runs through the end of July for youth teams and Aug. 3 for the high school level.

“The word that comes to mind is opportunity,” said Frank McGinnis. “[Frank] just provided players with opportunity and she always strives for excellence in everything that she does. To see other coaches having success and having had her as a role model is just a testament to the way that she can impact people.”

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.