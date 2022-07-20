Trevor Story’s move to second base sparked plenty of debate, but he’s been one of baseball’s best in his new spot for the Red Sox

But Red Sox fans should put some of that bitterness aside for a second.

The Red Sox fell, 6-5, dropping their second straight game to the Yankees in a four-game set — more struggles against American League East teams, as they finished 0-10-1 in series against their division heading into the All-Star break.

It was a play that got lost in the Red Sox’ July 7 contest against the Yankees because it did not impact the outcome of the game.

They have the best defensive second baseman in all of baseball in Trevor Story.

It was the top of the eighth inning. The Sox had two outs in the frame with Ryan Brasier on the mound. The Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grounder that had the looks of a base hit to right field, leaving the bat at 96.7 miles per hour between first and second.

But Story, all 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds of his lean frame, ranged over to the vacancy between the three- and four-hole, running under control but still with the speed that ranks him as one of the top sprinters in all of baseball. Story dove for the ball a few feet into the infield grass, snagged it, quickly gathered himself, fired an off-balance throw, and nabbed the hustling Kiner-Falefa who smelled a hit at first.

“The way [Story] moves, he’s impressive,” manager Alex Cora said. “I’ve seen a lot of good second basemen, but this guy, I do believe he’s going to win a Gold Glove this year. For me, he’s the best defensive second baseman.”

Cora said that last month. He’s said it before, too, back in May, after watching Story for the first two months of the season.

It’s Story’s first year on the job, shifting over from shortstop this season after signing with the Sox during spring training.

And even with the inexperience, you see conviction in all of his plays. Story treats second base much like he treated shortstop. He maneuvers the position like a kid during recess, dominating his classmates on the playground.

“That’s kind of my style,” Story said. “I embrace it. And I think that, my athleticism, it’s a big strength of mine, and I always want to rely on that. I think it just kind of comes out in that way to where it’s exciting or fun to watch.”

Much was made about Story making the shift to second to begin the year, of adjustment that it would take for a player who made a name for himself as a shortstop for the first six years of his career in Colorado.

It turns out that was overblown. Way overblown.

Story, who is currently on the injured list with a right hand bruise but is eligible to come off the IL for Sunday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, is second in defensive runs saved amongst second basemen with eight. He trails just Colorado’s Brendan Rodgers, who has played 718 innings versus Story’s 705 ⅔. Story led the league for most of the year.

His success at the position, of course, has much to do with his pure talent defensively. But it’s also a credit to the Sox coaching staff, who urged Story to be himself, to play the position just like he played shortstop.

When Story first came to Boston, he told the team that he liked to field the ball on the run. It’s something he learned under the tutelage of former Rockies Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado, who played shortstop and third base, respectively.

Instead of fielding the ball with his body squared, Tulowitzki and Arenado showed Story the benefits of fielding it with one hand while still moving.

“It’s most athletic for me because it’s most natural for me,” Story said. At the end of the day, I think that’s what I want to do, is be the most natural. I’m probably more accurate on the run. That’s really where it stems from. Work through the ball and be fluid, moving towards the target.”

The Sox didn’t question it, understanding this was a part of his game.

“It’s funny because with Xander [Bogaerts], it’s the other way around,” Cora said. “I don’t want him to do that. It was interesting with Trevor breaking it down during spring training. There’s a reason.”

Bogaerts knew this wasn’t a part of his own game. He said he’s more mechanical in his approach, preferring to keep things simple, understanding his limits and what makes him successful as a fielder.

Fielding on the run, is a piece of the game — but it doesn’t come easy..

“Number one, though, you got to practice,” said Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez, another who likes to throw on the run. “It’s not for everybody.”

The shifts help, too, in displaying Story’s unique ability at second. With a lefty at the plate, Story might be shifted toward the right field grass, giving him more room to range to his right. With a righty up, Story might be shifted to the other side of the bag, allowing him to show off his range to his left.

“We’ve been more aggressive putting him on the shortstop side against righties and also when he’s playing deep he can charge the ball better than a lot of guys I have seen,” Cora said.

Story can make the routine play routinely, too, but his range brings the excitement even at second base.

In the top of the fifth inning of the Sox’ June 18 matchup with the Cardinals, Story ranged up the middle on a chopper hit by Tommy Edman. He never stopped his momentum, making a jump throw to get Edman at first.

“I just took how I played shortstop and applied it to second,” Story said.

Certainly, it’s paid dividends for him and the Red Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.