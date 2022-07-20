1 dead, 12 injured in Tianjin gas explosion in north China

BEIJING (AP) — One person has died in a gas explosion that injured 12 others at a six-story residential building in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, state media said Wednesday.

A trapped person who had been pulled out on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m., more than 10 hours after the morning blast, had weak vital signs and died after being taken to a hospital, according to a Tianjin Daily report posted by the Tianjin government on social media.

The search was continuing for three others who remained missing, the report said. The injuries to the other 12 are not life-threatening, it said.