Draghi government falls apart, returning turbulent politics to Italy

After key parts of Draghi’s coalition excoriated him on the Senate floor and abandoned him in a confidence vote Wednesday evening, the prime minister was expected to discuss his resignation Thursday for a second and almost certainly final time in a week with the country’s president, Sergio Mattarella.

ROME — The national unity government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who restored Italy’s influence and credibility, fell apart Wednesday, leaving the country careening toward a new season of political chaos at a critical moment when the European Union is struggling to hold together a united front against Russia and revive its economies.

Draghi’s departure would amount to a stinging blow to Italy and Europe. The former European Central Bank president who helped save the euro, he used his statesmanlike stature to usher in a brief golden period for Italy after taking over as a caretaker prime minister in 2021.

He led the country out of some of the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, secured and planned for the spending of billions of euros in European recovery funds, and introduced numerous overhauls of sectors of the economy that had long escaped modernization. And he was an essential part of Europe’s exceptionally unified stance against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

But that period of progress, unity, and expanded international influence for Italy was quickly giving way to politicking as usual, as the country faced the prospect of new elections as early as October that could yield a government dominated by parties far more sympathetic to President Vladimir Putin of Russia and more hostile to the EU.

Draghi’s government began to teeter last week when one of the parties in the coalition, led by the prime minister Draghi had replaced, withheld its support on a key relief bill for rising energy costs. Draghi, determining that the unity he considered necessary to govern had lapsed, submitted his resignation, but the country’s president urged him to give it one more shot.

On Wednesday, he did. Draghi made his case to Parliament, arguing that “the only way forward, if we want to stay together, is to rebuild from the top this pact, with courage, altruism, and credibility.”

But the siren call of upcoming elections, which the country was scheduled to hold in any case by early next year, proved too powerful a draw on the competing parties. By the end of the day, the Senate chamber had become a rowdy theater offering previews of the vitriol of the coming campaign.

The parties did not even bother to take part in a confidence vote that Draghi had called. Draghi, for months an object of respect, suddenly became target practice on the Senate floor for the sniping of the upcoming campaign. His supporters said it revealed that Italian politics had reverted to their usual chaos, and that his time had come to move on.

“Italians are looking with dismay at their institutions, Parliament and the Senate and the political forces that basically put their own interests first and start an electoral campaign,” Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party, which supported Draghi, said on Italian television Wednesday night. “I believe that we will go to elections quickly and that Italians will choose between those who decided to sink this government and those who, beyond their own partisan interests, had opted to continue.”

The decisive blow to Draghi seemed to come not just from the Five Star Movement, the weak and splintering party that withdrew its support in last week’s vote, but also from the League party, led by nationalist Matteo Salvini and his center-right allies.

Salvini, an effective firebrand, had seen his support erode as he joined the governing coalition and watched as a rival right-wing leader, Giorgia Meloni, gobbled up his support from her position in the opposition. Meloni is also critical of the EU, although she has made a point to move away from her past admiration of Russia as a defender of Christian values to strongly condemn its military aggression and support arms shipments to Ukraine. Salvini, who has had a harder time distancing himself from his public veneration of Putin, was eager to return to campaign mode to challenge her as the favorite to be Italy’s prime minister.

Already in his party’s Wednesday night address excoriating Draghi, the League brought up old campaign battle horses, including crimes committed by migrants in the country illegally.

That seemed a long way from the morning, when Draghi said, “Italy is strong when it knows how to be united.” He said the government’s efficiency was rooted in national unity that “was the best guarantee for a legitimate democracy.”

Draghi said that unity had allowed Italy to get out of the worst phase of the pandemic; funneled financial assistance quickly to those who needed it by cutting “useless bureaucracy” that slowed the country; and aided the growth of the economy in a deeply challenging time.

He listed key overhauls in a variety of sectors, including increased energy independence from Russia, which he called “essential for the modernization of Italy,” and noted that Italy had already received 45.9 billion euros (about $47 billion) from the European Commission in recovery funds, with 21 billion euros (about $21.3 billion) more on the way. “If we can’t show that we can spend this money well,” he said, Italy would not receive more.

Draghi also attributed Italy’s greater footprint in Europe, and its strong position backing Ukraine with arms and condemning Russian aggression, to the period of political unity.

“The merit of these accomplishments was yours,” he told Parliament, adding, to long applause, “I have never been as proud to be an Italian as I have been in these moments.”

He concluded by asking the parties, “Are you ready to rebuild this pact?”

By the end of the day, on the verge of a vote when negotiations had collapsed, the answer seemed to be a clear no.