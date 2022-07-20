fb-pixel Skip to main content

Italian Premier Mario Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

By NICOLE WINFIELD The Associated Press,Updated July 20, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Italian Premier Mario Draghi, center, flanked by Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, left, and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, delivers his speech at the Senate in Rome, on July 20.Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday the spontaneous popular support for his government is “unprecedented and impossible to ignore,” as he weighed appeals to rescind his resignation, offered after a coalition partner triggered a government crisis.

Draghi laid out priorities for Parliament to consider in rebuilding “from the top” the majority needed for the government to work efficiently. Appearing before the Senate, Draghi listed the implementation of European Union pandemic recovery funds and judicial reforms, among other measures.

He said he was personally moved by the spontaneous appeals of ordinary Italians in recent days urging him to stay on, citing in particular the petitions by Italian mayors and medical personnel, the “heroes of the pandemic.”

“This demand for stability requires all of us to decide if it’s possible to recreate the conditions in which the government can truly govern,” Draghi said, signaling he was willing to try.

