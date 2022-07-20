Italian Premier Mario Draghi sets conditions to remain in office

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday the spontaneous popular support for his government is “unprecedented and impossible to ignore,” as he weighed appeals to rescind his resignation, offered after a coalition partner triggered a government crisis.

Draghi laid out priorities for Parliament to consider in rebuilding “from the top” the majority needed for the government to work efficiently. Appearing before the Senate, Draghi listed the implementation of European Union pandemic recovery funds and judicial reforms, among other measures.