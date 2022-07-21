Author readings around Boston July 24-30

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Maddie Frost (“Iguana Be a Dragon”) reads in person at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
MONDAY
Eve Fairbanks (“The Inheritors: An Intimate Portrait of South Africa’s Racial Reckoning”) is in conversation with Dana Milbank at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . John Vercher (“After the Lights Go Out”) is in conversation with Ted Flanagan in person at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers.
TUESDAY
Eric Jay Dolin (“Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop.
WEDNESDAY
Christie Towers (“And Again I Heard the Stars”) and Aly Pierce (“The Visible Planets”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Zac Topping (“Wake of War”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Maggie Dietz (“That Kind of Happy”), Todd Hearon (“Crows in Eden”) and January Gill O’Neil (“Rewilding”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
THURSDAY
Lauren Aguirre (“The Memory Thief: And the Secrets Behind How We Remember--A Medical Mystery”) is in conversation with Pagan Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Oscar Hokeah (“Calling for a Blanket Dance”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sarah Stewart Taylor (“The Drowning Sea: A Maggie d’Arcy Mystery”) is in conversation with Paul Doiron in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jen Maxfield (“More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Susan Branch (“Distilled Genius - A Collection of Life-Changing Quotations”) reads in person at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop (tickets are $5 for admission or $35 for admission and a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Diane Josefowicz (“Ready, Set, Oh”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
SATURDAY
Adria Karlsson (“My Sister, Daisy”) reads in person at 11 a.m. at the Roslindale Branch of the Boston Public Library.