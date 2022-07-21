The camera loves lava. So did they.

That footage would be easier to enjoy minus the film’s very purple narration. “A volcano can’t be scheduled,” we’re told of eruptions. “The length of the fuse can never be known.” The egregiousness of the writing is underscored by the actress-filmmaker Miranda July’s flat, inexpressive voice-over. “You fall hard for what you know, harder for what you don’t,” she intones. “In this world of endless fire, two lovers found home.”

Is there anything more photogenic than lava? Immense plumes of smoke and ash are right up there, too. This means that “Fire of Love,” a documentary about the celebrated French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft , has lots of astounding footage. The Kraffts were a married couple who died standing next to each other during the eruption of Japan’s Mount Unzen in 1991.

The title “Fire of Love” has a a double meaning. There was the love the Kraffts had for their work. “Once you see an eruption, you can’t live without one,” says Katia, a geochemist by training. “If I could eat rocks,” declares Maurice, a geologist, “I’d stay on the volcanoes and never come down.”

There was the love they had for each other. A somewhat creepy, if unspoken aspect of the film is the growing sense that the Kraffts’ relationship owed far more to their shared geological passion than anything more commonly romantic. “It’s hard for volcanologist to live together — we’re volcanic,” Maurice jokes. “We erupt often!”

The couple met in 1966 and married in 1970. They supported themselves by writing, lecturing, and making films. The Kraffts left behind a treasure trove of footage, which director Sara Dosa draws on heavily. One of the film’s oddities is that again and again we see the Kraffts alone in spectacular, otherworldly settings — on slopes, in craters, by lava flows — but of course they weren’t alone. There was someone else, filming them and recording the sound.

“Fire of Love” also features clips of the Kraffts’ television appearances (Maurice loved being interviewed), home movies, numerous photographs, and even animated sequences. Lucy Munger’s animations are a bit like the ones Terry Gilliam used to do for Monty Python. Gilliam’s were antic and meant to be distracting. Munger’s have a similar effect, though presumably it’s not intended.

A remarkable subject, the Kraffts cry out for a remarkable filmmaker. The obvious candidate would be Werner Herzog, that single-minded investigator of the singularly obsessed. “Fire of Love” has an affinity with a specific Herzog documentary, one of his best, “Grizzly Man” (2005).

What grizzly bears were for Timothy Treadwell, a ruling passion that would prove fatal, volcanoes were for the Kraffts. In both instances, danger was no small part of the attraction. As Maurice says, “It’s not that I flirt with death. It’s that at that moment I don’t care at all.” There’s no reason to doubt his sincerity. There’s every reason to examine the compulsion that drove it. “Fire of Love” never really does. It’s content to nod and stare and keep an admiring distance. With lava flows and ash plumes, that’s an understandable response and works fine. With a pair of individuals as unusual as the Kraffts, it’s not and it doesn’t.

★★

FIRE OF LOVE

Directed by Sara Dosa. Written by Dosa, Shane Boris, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput. At Boston Common, Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square. 97 minutes. PG (smoking, thematic material, unsettling images). In English, French, and Spanish, with subtitles.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.