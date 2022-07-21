He reads poetry to his fiction students

SHEPARD : I just finished “ Otherlands ” by the paleontologist Thomas Halliday. He uses fossil sites to recreate what each geological era must have been like in environmental terms. It makes you understand just how spectacularly long the geological record is, and how the world keeps transforming. That helps with feelings of despair over the planet’s current condition. If you think this is bad, you should have seen the end of the Permian period.

Well before the pandemic, author Jim Shepard began thinking about what might happen if a disease pushed civilization toward collapse. The result is his most recent novel, “ Phase Six ,” which, of course, seems prescient now. The New England author has won many awards for his seven novels and five short story collections. He lives in Williamstown with his family and three beagles. He teaches at Williams College.

BOOKS: What was your last best read?

SHEPARD: Jo Ann Beard’s “Festival Days.” She’s breaking down the barriers between various genres. These essays are soberly researched but she uses methods of fiction to get at what’s going on.

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader?

SHEPARD: I’m a fiction writer but I read a huge amount of nonfiction, partially because that was how I was raised. I was the first person in my family to go to college. My father’s anxious way of trying to make that happen was to fill our house with books. He was from that earlier generation that thought if you read something you should learn something. So there was almost no fiction. I grew up on nonfiction that way.

BOOKS: Did any nonfiction reading inspire “Phase Six”?

SHEPARD: It began with the news that a boy had died in Russia of anthrax released by the permafrost. That led me to nonfiction about climate change, such as Elizabeth Kolbert’s “The Sixth Extinction.” Given that I was already obsessing over catastrophe in my reading, I did what a career counselor would advise. Take what you are doing anyway and find a way to make it pay. So I wrote a novel about a pandemic.

BOOKS: Do you mix in any lighter reading?

SHEPARD: I find reading about catastrophe is actually helpful. As a child I was fascinated, bordering on obsessed, by tsunamis. My parents would ask me why I was reading all this grim stuff. I thought I was arming myself with information. When I’d go to the beach with my mom I would tell her, “If the water goes out quickly, we have to run.”

BOOKS: What was the last novel you read?

SHEPARD: Kali Fajardo-Anstine’s story collection, “Sabrina & Corina.” I like her short fiction a huge amount. Before that I read Hernan Diaz’s new book, “Trust,” which is about the 1929 financial collapse. It’s quite wonderful.

BOOKS: Do you prefer short or long fiction?

SHEPARD: I probably do 50-50, which makes me an unusual fiction reader. Most publishers are forlornly aware that readers prefer novels. I reread Isaac Babel and Chekhov, two of my favorite short story writers, every year.

BOOKS: Which poets are you reading currently?

SHEPARD: I’ve been reading Maureen McLane. I really recommend “This Blue” for its wry self-consciousness, economy, and fierce but down-to-earth intelligence. I operate under the assumption that students, especially undergraduates, don’t get enough poetry in their classes, so I read a different contemporary poem at the start of my fiction writing classes.

BOOKS: Which poets grab their interest?

SHEPARD: The new, hot poets, the Ocean Vuongs of the world, and some older poets like Tom Lux and Carl Dennis. The students always love Lux’s " Tarantulas on the Lifebuoy.” It’s about not loving the death of ugly or dangerous creatures. It’s a beautiful and uplifting poem that’s quite funny as well.

BOOKS: How well read do you find your writing students to be?

SHEPARD: Not particularly, even though I’m at Williams. If they love a writer they won’t seek out more work by that author. More and more students read everything that is assigned but don’t go beyond that. One of the hilarious things undergraduates will say is that they don’t want to read something because they don’t want their writing to be overly influenced. They should be so unfortunate.

Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.