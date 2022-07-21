Honorees for 45th Kennedy Center gala announced

Every year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., pays tribute to a handful of arts figures. The lifetime achievement gala takes place in December, then airs at some point thereafter on CBS as “The Kennedy Center Honors.”

The next event, the 45th annual, will be held on Dec. 4 and the honorees have just been announced. They will be actor George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer, conductor, and educator Tania León; and the rock band U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.).