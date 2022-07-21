Local bestsellers for the week ended July 17

2. The Hotel Nantucket Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

3. The It Girl Ruth Ware Gallery/Scout Press

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

5. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

6. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Knopf

7. This Time Tomorrow Emma Straub Riverhead

8. Fellowship Point Alice Elliott Dark Scribner

9. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

10. Upgrade Blake Crouch Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Happy-Go-Lucky David Sedaris Little, Brown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission Mark Leibovich Penguin Press

4. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

5. River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile Candice Millard Doubleday

6. The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened Bill McKibben Henry Holt and Co.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

9. The Shores of Bohemia: A Cape Cod Story, 1910-1960 John Taylor Williams Farrar, Straus and Giroux

10. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

5. Book Lovers Emily Henry Berkley

6. Ugly Love Colleen Hoover Atria

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

9. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

10. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

3. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Penguin

4. Cuba: An American History Ada Ferrer Scribner

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

9. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted Suleika Jaouad Random House

10. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 17. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.