In these films old and new, the play’s the thing

Most films about theater offer perfunctory snippets of a play or musical, much preferring backstage drama to the onstage kind. But the superb “ Drive My Car ” — directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, with a script by him and Takamasa Oe, based on a story by Haruki Murakami — takes its time with scenes of rehearsal or performance, painstakingly showing how theater comes into being.

OK, it wouldn’t have meant all that much to him, having been dead for 118 years now. But it’s striking how central Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” is to “Drive My Car,” newly released by The Criterion Collection .

Anton Chekhov didn’t receive a best screenplay nomination for the Oscar-winning “Drive My Car,’’ but he really should have.

Advertisement

Viewers are immersed in Chekhov’s characters, language, and worldview. As with Chekhov’s plays, the smallest gestures have large meaning in “Drive My Car.’’ In its insistence on looking hard truths in the face, the film is downright Chekhovian.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

After the death of his unfaithful but beloved wife, Tokyo theater director and actor Yusuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) suffers a breakdown while performing “Uncle Vanya.’’ A couple of years later, he agrees to direct a multilingual, experimental staging of the play at a theater festival in Hiroshima. Ultimately, he ends up playing Vanya himself.

Yusuke is transported to and from rehearsals by a taciturn young driver, Misaki Watari (Toko Miura). She, too, knows something about how it feels when grief over a loss is entangled with regret over actions untaken. Slowly, an unexpected kinship grows between the pair.

When Yusuke tells her “We must keep on living,’’ an echo of Sonya’s famous monologue at the end of “Uncle Vanya,’’ it’s incredibly moving. At such moments, “Drive My Car’' suggests that the kind of catharsis found in theater has a power not to heal such wounds, but perhaps to make them bearable.

Advertisement

Film has a complicated relationship with its close cousin, the theater. Its views range from jaundiced to affectionate to satirical. So what do movies tell us about those who strut their stuff on the stage? Herewith, a few examples from the long history of movies about theater (a few spoilers ahead).

Stage actors are ruthless

So ruthless, in fact, that to further their ambition they will literally make a deal with the devil (“Rosemary’s Baby”) or at least with a drama critic (”All About Eve”), which amounts to the same thing.

In “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968), Rosemary’s (Mia Farrow) husband, Guy (John Cassavetes), a theater actor, is frustrated that his acting career has been mainly confined to TV and radio commercials. Up for a plum stage role, he loses out to another actor. One night Guy confides his frustration to the kindly, elderly couple next door (Ruth Gordon and Sidney Blackmer). And, wouldn’t you know it, Guy’s rival mysteriously goes blind, and the part is his.

And what does the couple demand of Guy in return? Well, let’s just say if there were a Tony Award category for worst husband, Guy would be a shoo-in.

John Cassavetes and Mia Farrow in Roman Polanski's 1968 film "Rosemary's Baby." PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Understudies can’t be trusted

During the pandemic, understudies, standbys, and swings have been hailed as theater heroes. They have repeatedly stepped in on short notice in Boston, on Broadway, and everywhere else as stars miss performances after testing positive for COVID-19. (A partial list of Broadway stars for whom understudies have filled in would include Hugh Jackman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sutton Foster, Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Broderick, and Patti LuPone.)

Advertisement

But the portrait of understudies in “All About Eve” (1950) is . . . less laudatory. Written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, “All About Eve” presents the theater as a snake-pit, where the only thing bigger than an actor’s ego is their insecurity, and stars have to constantly watch their backs.

Innocent-seeming assistant-turned-understudy Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) is anything but. With the connivance of venal theater critic Addison DeWitt (George Sanders), Eve maneuvers to displace aging star Margo Channing (Bette Davis) from a lead role and become a star herself.

It all makes for, yes, a bumpy night, and also a fun ride, thanks to Mankiewicz’s dipped-in-acid script, a performance by Davis at her nostril-flaring best, and a deliciously caddish portrayal by Sanders of the amoral Addison. If Shakespeare’s Richard III were a theater critic, he’d be this guy. Which brings us to another thing we learn about theater from the movies . . .

Anne Baxter (left) and Bette Davis in "All About Eve," along with (background from left) Gary Merrill, Celeste Holm, George Sanders, Marilyn Monroe, and Hugh Marlowe. PHOTOFEST

Drama critics are bottom-feeding lowlifes

Surrealism is the dominant mode in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Birdman, or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” released in 2014.

But as a theater critic, I couldn’t help wincing at one scene and wondering, with journalists in such low public regard, how many viewers might take one scene in particular as a representation of reality?

Michael Keaton plays Riggan Thomson, a faded Hollywood star best known for his portrayal of a superhero known as Birdman. As Riggan tries to revive his career in a Broadway adaptation of Raymond Carver’s short story, “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love,” he is constantly dogged by his winged alter ego, who wants the actor to stick to blockbusters.

Advertisement

As opening night approaches, Riggan encounters a New York Times theater critic, Tabitha Dickinson (Lindsay Duncan) in a bar. The critic seethes with contempt for movie celebrities transitioning to the stage, labeling them “blissfully untrained, unversed, and unprepared to even attempt real art.”

She tells Riggan: I’m going to destroy your play,’’ then adds: “I haven’t read a word of it, or even seen a preview, but after the opening tomorrow I’m going to turn in the worst review anybody has ever read, and I’m going to close your play.’’

Now, in the extremely unlikely event that any critic would be so unprincipled as to do such a thing, they certainly wouldn’t alert their victim beforehand. Though perhaps it’s not any more far-fetched than the notion of a Raymond Carver story on Broadway.

Edward Norton (left) and Michael Keaton in "Birdman." TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX Twentieth Century Fox./Twentieth Century Fox

Tyranny doesn’t stand a chance against good old-fashioned theater ingenuity

In Ernst Lubitsch’s delectable screwball comedy “To Be or Not to Be’' (1942), Carole Lombard and Jack Benny play married couple Maria and Joseph Tura, the lead actors in a Shakespeare company in Nazi-occupied Warsaw.

In a desperate attempt to outwit the Gestapo and prevent a nefarious double agent from delivering crucial intelligence to the Nazis, the Turas and their troupe put all their theater skills to use — including costuming, disguises, and broad over-acting.

Advertisement

Lubitsch’s film is full of wonderful in-jokes about actorly vanity. When he’s in disguise, Benny’s Tura keeps dropping references to “that great, great Polish actor, Joseph Tura.” The incurable ham doesn’t get the reaction he’s after, but “To Be or Not to Be” gives you a chance you will treasure: to watch those great, great American actors Benny and Lombard.

In the theater, nothing succeeds like failure

In Mel Brooks’s “The Producers” (1967), down-on-his-luck producer Max Bialystock (Zero Mostel) and theater neophyte Leo Bloom (Gene Wilder) concoct a scheme to make money from a Broadway flop: They create a deliberately awful musical (“Springtime for Hitler’') while overselling shares in the production to gullible investors. The only thing that could foil their plans is for the show to become a hit, but that’s exactly what happens.

Gene Wilder (left) and Zero Mostel in a scene from "The Producers." JOHN SPRINGER COLLECTION/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES Photo by John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images/Corbis via Getty Images

Thirty-four years after the film’s release — talk about life imitating art — Brooks brought a musical adaptation of “The Producers” to Broadway, where it became a colossal, era-defining smash, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. And then, just to complete the circle, that musical was made into a 2005 film with Lane, Broderick, and Uma Thurman.

Of the three iterations of “The Producers,” the stage version was decidedly the best. So in that case at least, theater had the last laugh on the movies.









Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.