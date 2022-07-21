Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

KEITH URBAN The guitar-slinging Australian country star comes to town on the heels of a series of singles showing off his stylistic breadth, including the sweetly romantic “Brown Eyes Baby,” the percolating lite-rock throwback “Nightfalls,” and the anthemic “Wild Hearts.” July 22, 7 p.m. Xfinity Center, Mansfield. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

ZOLA JESUS “Arkhon,” the latest full-length from composer and vocalist Nika Roza Danilova, is a stunning, immersive portrait of modern despair that combines larger-than-life, darkly hued pop with intricate detailing. She’s an incredible live performer, too, so arrive early, as she’s first on a bill with long-running rock mystics The Cult and post-post-punkers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club. July 23, 7 p.m. Leader Bank Pavilion. 617-728-1600, livenation.com

LALAH HATHAWAY The R&B belter (and Berklee alum), whose recent additions to her genre-spanning discography include collaborations with the giddy funk collective Tank & the Bangas and the adventurous pianist and producer Robert Glasper, plays a pair of intimate shows. July 25, 6 and 9:30 p.m. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

MAMES BABEGENUSH This, uh, unusually named Danish band (yes, they’ve dubbed themselves “mom’s aubergine salad”) has an equally unusual take on klezmer music, managing to deftly combine the exuberance of that music with a certain Nordic frostiness. Madcap, and melancholy, too. July 26, 7 p.m. $25. Sonia, 10 Brookline St., Cambridge. 617-354-8238, www.mideastoffers.com

DEDICATED MEN OF ZION A sacred soul gospel quartet from Greenville, N.C., the Dedicated Men of Zion made an immediate splash with their 2020 debut that led to in-demand appearances, including an NPR Tiny Desk Concert and FreshGrass. Their latest, “The Devil Don’t Like It,” brings more of the same old-school sanctified soul and gospel music. July 28, 7:30 p.m. $30. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 800-440-6975, www.mfa.org

SIERRA HULL She is a three-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s award for mandolin player of the year, but over the course of four albums (and most manifestly on her latest, “25 Trips”), Sierra Hull has steadily used that instrumental virtuosity to widen her bluegrass portfolio with other musical elements. July 28, 6:30 p.m. $23.50. Off the Rails, 90 Commercial St., Worcester. 866-468-3399, www.ticketweb.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

TORONZO CANNON Bursting onto the blues scene in 2016 with his acclaimed album “The Chicago Way,” the galvanic guitarist, soulful singer, and superb songsmith is among the most exciting blues artists to emerge from the Windy City in many a year. July 22, 7:30 p.m. $45. The Fallout Shelter, 61 Endicott St., Norwood. www.facebook.com/epsfalloutshelter; July 23, 8 p.m. $25-30. Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. 401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com

BILL PIERCE QUARTET Few musicians can boast the post-bop bona fides of first-class tenor saxophonist Pierce, who’s been a crucial member of bands led by Art Blakey, Freddie Hubbard, Tony Williams, and others. July 23, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Mass. Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

MAXIM LUBARSKY GROUP “Jazz in the Park” presents a concert dedicated to Ukraine and its people, featuring Ukrainian pianist Lubarsky and band playing jazz standards, Brazilian songs, originals, and arrangements of traditional Ukrainian tunes. July 28, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Rose Kennedy Greenway, North End (in front of Canopy by Hilton, 99 Blackstone St.). www.nempacboston.org/jazz-in-the-park

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

TANGLEWOOD It’s yet another action-packed weekend at Tanglewood, as Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra on Friday in a program featuring longtime BSO guest piano soloist Emanuel Ax, and Andris Nelsons welcomes sopranos Christine Goerke and Latonia Moore to the stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively for music by Berlioz and George Walker; pianist Seong-Jin Cho also joins the orchestra Sunday for Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2. Lenox. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

BOSTON FESTIVAL ORCHESTRA Beat the heat in air-conditioned comfort with the Boston Festival Orchestra as principal flutist Allison Parramore performs Cécile Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and conductor Alyssa Wang leads the orchestra in Fauré's “Pelleas and Melisande” suite and Brahms’s Symphony No. 2. July 24, 3 p.m. Jordan Hall. www.bforchestra.org

WAGNER’S RING IN TWO HOURS This week’s left-field pick comes from Berlin Wagner Group — that’s New Hampshire, not Germany — which promises a performance that condenses Wagner’s four-opera, 17-hour “Ring” cycle into a lighthearted two-hour highlights version. Horned helmets optional. July 23, 7 p.m. Sawyer Theater, Colby-Sawyer College, New London, N.H. www.berlinwagnergroup.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

CAN I TOUCH IT? A new play by Boston-raised dramatist Francisca Da Silveira about Shay Solomon (Chris Everett), a business owner waging a related battle on two fronts: to keep her beauty-supply store afloat, and to combat a bank’s attempt to gobble up foreclosed real estate in Dorchester and Roxbury. Her approach does not always win the support of her daughter Ruth (Jada Saintlouis), her niece and employee Meeka (Schanaya Barrows), and her old friend and fellow activist Mark (Mark W. Soucy). Da Silveira calls the play “an invitation to find your own place in the wide spectrum of what it takes to make change happen.’’ Directed by Summer L. Williams. July 22-Aug. 13. Company One Theatre, in partnership with the City of Boston’s Office of Arts and Culture. At Strand Theatre, Dorchester. www.companyone.org

HYMN Lolita Chakrabarti’s study of male friendship, infused with song, examines the complex relationship that develops between two middle-aged men (portrayed by Kevin Craig West and “ranney’') who meet at the funeral of a man only one of them knew. Directed by Regge Life. July 22-Aug. 28. Shakespeare & Company. At the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, Lenox. 413-637-3353, www.shakespeare.org

ANNA IN THE TROPICS Two decades ago, Cuban-American dramatist Nilo Cruz won the Pulitzer Prize with this lyrical, life-imitating-art drama. It takes place in 1929 in a Cuban-American cigar factory in Tampa, Fla., where a charismatic lector (Alex Rodriguez) has been hired to read novels aloud to workers as they hand-roll cigars. Tensions rise as his reading of Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina’' inspires the workers to examine their own lives and relationships. Cast also includes Wilson Jermaine Heredia (a 1996 Tony winner for his performance as Angel in “Rent’'), Gilbert Cruz, Blanca Camacho, Alexis Cruz, Marina Pires, and Gabriela Saker. Directed by Elena Araoz. Through July 30. Barrington Stage Company, Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, www.barringtonstageco.org

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA Jujubee, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, portrays Madame (a.k.a. the Wicked Stepmother), while Meadow Nguy plays Ella and Stephen Brower plays Prince Topher. Featuring a new book by Douglas Carter Beane and a score by Rodgers & Hammerstein that contains some of the most irresistible songs the duo ever wrote, including “Ten Minutes Ago,’’ “In My Own Little Corner,’’ and “Impossible/It’s Possible.’’ Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. Through July 24. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BLACK GRACE The celebrated New Zealand company made its US debut at Jacob’s Pillow in 2004. In a welcome return to the festival, the troupe’s program features the powerful all-male signature work “Minoi” and two US premieres. The new “Fatu” is inspired by the work of Samoan painter and sculptor Fatu Akelei Feu’u, and “O Le Olaga — Life” is a tribute to artistic director Neil Ieremia’s parents, set to Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria in D Major.” July 27-31, $55-$85. Ted Shawn Theatre, Becket. www.jacobspillow.org

RENNIE HARRIS PUREMOVEMENT With his roots in inner-city hip-hop, the innovative Harris and his troupe celebrate their landmark 30th anniversary with a reprise of one of their best-known works, the ground-breaking “Rome & Jewels.” A story of love, fear, tragedy, and triumph, the work retells Shakespeare’s classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, setting it on the streets of Philadelphia. July 28-29, $5-$25. Bates Dance Festival, Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org

ARTFULNESS — AN EVENING OF INSPIRING DANCE Robyn Goulette and her New Hampshire-based Saving Grace Dance Ensemble are dedicated to creating and promoting dance that inspires and transforms. For this initiative, they’ve gathered eight professional and pre-professional companies for an evening of classical and contemporary dance works, including José Limón’s moving classic “There Is a Time.” July 25, $24-$34. Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, Rockport. https://windhover.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

NEW ENGLAND TRIENNIAL 2022 In the run-the-gamut world of biennials and triennials, it’s an inevitable challenge to tease something coherent from the inevitable sprawl such broad surveys invite. Taking a smaller bite helps: Spanning both the de Cordova and Fruitlands museums, this once-in-three-years project, now administered by the Trustees of Reservations, looks within the borders of just New England with 25 artists touching on the notion of rebuilding and remaking — fitting, given the fractures of the past two pandemic years. Through Sept. 11. DeCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. 781-259-8355, thetrustees.org/place/decordova; and Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. 978-456-3924, https://thetrustees.org/place/fruitlands-museum

PATRICK KELLY: RUNWAY OF LOVE This show features the Mississippi-born, Paris-based fashion designer whose short life — he died in 1990 at 35 years old — was jam-packed with innovative and provocative work that drew on everything from Parisian club fashion to his childhood growing up in the American South. His designs, the museum says, “pushed racial and cultural boundaries, asserted Black empowerment, and were rooted in expressions of love and joy.” A revival of a 2014 exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2022 version includes a display of Kelly’s “significant” collection of racist memorabilia. Through Nov. 6. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

DRAWING THE CURTAIN: MAURICE SENDAK’S DESIGN FOR OPERA AND BALLET There’s no way to talk about Maurice Sendak without “Where the Wild Things Are,” his iconic children’s tale of a lost boy who finds community among a gang of untamed beasts on an island far away. But Sendak’s interests ranged far from children’s stories, and he worked frequently to design sets and costumes for his other passion, the theater, which this exhibition showcases. But those seeking wild things won’t be disappointed: Sendak’s story was adapted as an opera in the 1980s, and many of those materials and costumes are here, too. Through Sept. 11, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

MURRAY WHYTE

BROKEN OPEN The Museum of New Art opened last fall. Its second show, curated by Hilary Schaffner, sets the shifting, slippery qualities of identity squarely in the vessel of the body. The five artists in “Broken Open” let their bodies do the talking, investigating desire and imagining internal spaces. Their works give form to the fluidities of sexuality, gender, and self. Through Sept. 25. Museum of New Art, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth, N.H. 603-450-1011, www.monaportsmouth.org

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

ESTHER KU We can’t print most of Ku’s risqué jokes here, but we can say she spent some of her early days in the Boston stand-up scene, and she’s coming back for her first headlining gig at a club, a one-night-only appearance at the Off Cabot. July 22, 8 p.m. $25. Off Cabot Comedy & Events, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. www.offcabot.org

NIGHT SCHOOL/LATE NIGHT SCHOOL Duck Duck Goofs presents these speakeasy shows, one early, one late, in what they call an “abandoned classroom” at the Cambridge Community Center. Raoul Biron hosts both, with Shyam Subramanian, Ryan Howe, Chloe Cunha, Mustafe Mussa, and Ryan Shea on the early show, and Janet McNamara in for Shea on the late show. July 23, 8 and 10 p.m. $15. Cambridge Community Center, 5 Callender St., Cambridge. www.duckduckgoofs.com

MARIA BAMFORD “I was thinking about having kids,” said Bamford in a memorable “Conan” set. “Got the names picked out. They’re going to be Doughnut and The Golden Hen. I know what you’re thinking — how do you know they’re gonna be girls? But a mother knows.” July 24, 7 p.m. $29-$39. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

REVERE BEACH INTERNATIONAL SAND SCULPTING FESTIVAL Have you ever met a “master sand sculptor”? Well, now’s your chance: This weekend, artists from around the world will compete at Revere Beach during a weekend of free fun that draws crowds of over a million people every year. When you’re not admiring the giant sculpted sea turtles or stopping by the Food Truck Village, make sure you check out the fireworks show on the beach, scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. July 22-24, times vary. Free. 150 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. internationalsandsculptingfestival.com

WICKED AT CITIZENS BANK OPERA HOUSE Introduce your kids to the dazzling, Tony-winning musical that’ll have them belting in the shower and dreaming of a highly-stable Broadway career for years. To see the show at the grand Citizens Bank Opera House (and save your family the trip to New York), make sure you catch one of the final shows this weekend. Through July 24, times vary. $96-$1,164, Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston. bigstub.com

LINDA PLAUT FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS For a weekend of all-free concerts, outdoor movies, and even an “instrument petting zoo” (yes, you pet the instruments), head out to Newton for the town’s three-day arts festival this weekend. The festival will feature over 20 separate performances — from bluegrass band Blue Train to the acrobats from Circus Complex. July 22-24, times vary. Free. 1294 Centre St., Newton. newtoncommunitypride.org

JOY ASHFORD











