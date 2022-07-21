When Newman met Woodward

Newman considered writing his memoirs in the early ‘90s. To gather material, he asked a friend and frequent collaborator, the screenwriter Stewart Stern, to interview him and Woodward, as well as various relations, friends, and colleagues. On the evidence of “The Last Movie Stars,” which draws extensively on those interviews, Stern was both industrious and good at drawing people out. He was also careful and professional. Without that carefulness and professionalism, “The Last Movie Stars” would be a very different animal.

There’s a remarkable story behind “The Last Movie Stars,” which itself tells a remarkable story: that of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, their careers and 50 years of marriage. If Hollywood, like life, is high school, then they were class couple — ”class” in both senses. They appeared in 16 movies together. Newman died in 2008, at 83. Woodward, now 92 and suffering from Alzheimer’s, hasn’t acted since 2013.

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman, from "The Last Movie Stars." HBO

After Newman decided he didn’t want to write a book, he had the tapes destroyed. What he didn’t know was that Stern had had the interviews transcribed. Years later, the transcripts were discovered. “The Last Movie Stars” offers a wealth of material. We get film clips, home movies, news footage, interviews with Newman’s and Woodward’s children and grandchildren, hundreds of photos: film stills, publicity photos, news photos, family photos. The series is a visual feast. But its heart is Stern’s interviews, and Hawke came up with a terrific way to present them.

“I’m trying to kind of turn it into a play with voices,” he says early on in the series. What he did is cast actors to be the voices of the interviewees — to read the transcripts — and the casting can be inspired. George Clooney (of course, who else?) is Newman. Laura Linney is Woodward. She not only sounds just like Woodward but was once an acting student of hers. Alessandro Nivola is Robert Redford. Brooks Ashmanskas is Gore Vidal, a close friend of the couple. You’re likely unacquainted with Ashmanskas, but his hilariously spot-on imitation of the author deserves mention. It’s a highlight of the series.

Paul Newman, Joanne Woodward, and their daughter Nell in Paris on the set of "Paris Blues," 1961. Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

Hawke takes his title from Vidal, who told Stern that Newman and Woodward were “the last movie stars.” That was an exaggeration, of course, but that’s OK. An admiring friend is never on oath. Nor is an admiring documentary, which “The Last Movie Stars” very much is. Hawke, who met Newman and Woodward once, clearly adores them. No less clearly, his enthusiasm is contagious.

Admiring is not the same as unillusioned. Woodward could be difficult, though maybe not more so than most people; it’s just that she was a lot more famous. Newman’s down degree of difficulty exceeded hers, as he would have been the first to agree. He left his first wife, and three children, to marry Woodward — after they had carried on an affair for five years. For a period in their marriage, he cheated on Woodward. He was a sometimes-distant if always loving father. He was a functioning alcoholic. You can almost feel the sense of relief when Woodward finally makes Newman clean up his act, in the early ‘70s.

By then, he was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The arrival of Marlon Brando had announced the rupture between Method acting and traditional movie glamour. Newman pulled off the neat trick of bridging the gap. Hawke has included two clips of Newman auditioning for “East of Eden” (1955). In one of them, he shares the screen with James Dean. It’s like glimpsing a celluloid archeology of American film acting.

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward renewing their wedding vows. HBO

There’s another “East of Eden” clip, of Woodward auditioning for the part Julie Harris got. Two years later, Woodward starred in “The Three Faces of Eve” and won a best actress Oscar. (She made the dress she wore to the awards!) Newman wouldn’t win his best actor Oscar for another 30 years, for “The Color of Money” (1986).

Zoe Kazan, who’s very affecting as Newman’s first wife, Jackie McDonald, admits she thinks she’s never seen a Woodward movie. (She probably has seen “Philadelphia,” 1993, where Woodward plays the mother of Tom Hanks’s character, but no one remembers that as a Joanne Woodward movie.) Hawke says that’s not uncommon. Yet as the series notes, when they married she was the bigger star.

Soon that changed, with “The Hustler” (1961) and “Hud” (1963). Those are both very fine films. “Cool Hand Luke” (1967), a pretty poor one, its reputation notwithstanding, took his stardom to another level. The two movies with Redford, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969) and “The Sting” (1973), raised the level that much higher. Maybe his single finest performance came a decade later, in “The Verdict” (1982).

Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman in "The Drowning Pool," 1975. Album / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

Newman and Woodward were more than “just” movie stars. Both were activists (Newman was at the 1963 March on Washington and was a delegate for Eugene McCarthy at the 1968 Democratic convention). In his 40s, he took up auto racing — and became quite good at it. His greatest legacy, surely, is the Newman’s Own line of food products. It’s raised more than $500 million for charity.

How Hawke uses the transcripts isn’t the only unusual thing he does. He frequently appears via Zoom, as do various of the voice actors and others, discussing Newman and Woodward. Other voice actors include Sam Rockwell, Mark Ruffalo, Karen Allen, and Steve Zahn. At first, this seems like an affectation — though at the time it must have been a pandemic-dictated necessity. It quickly comes to seem natural, lending an informality to the film that makes it seem even more engaging. There’s a sense of shared enterprise: “Hey, gang, let’s put on a documentary!” We’re watching a labor of love, casual in manner yet serious in intent.

At the beginning of the fifth episode, Hawke Zooms with his daughter Maya. He tells her he’s having a hard time figuring out how to organize all the material he’s amassed. Maya Hawke, who’s so good in “Stranger Things,” mentions that he once told her there are three parties in every relationship: the two people and the relationship itself. Hey, maybe that’s what the documentary needs to be, he says. Woodward was there ahead of him. “For the relationship to survive, we had to put the ‘his’ and ‘hers’ on hold and just go for the ‘ours.’” It took a while, but she and Newman got there. Watching them do so is very satisfying, as life lesson as well as viewing.

THE LAST MOVIE STARS

On: HBO Max

