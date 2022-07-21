MASCO is now the Longwood Collective

After decades of being known as “MASCO,” the organization that represents the Longwood Medical Area in Boston is changing its name to better convey and reflect the institutions it serves. The nonprofit announced on Thursday that it will now be known as the Longwood Collective, a name change that took effect late last month. Chief executive Dave Sweeney said he found after joining the nonprofit more than two years ago that many local leaders weren’t fully aware of MASCO and what it does. He decided a name that reflects the neighborhood was needed. The organization, with a 50-person staff and a roughly $39 million annual budget, provides transportation, area planning, and other services for its more than 20 member institutions in the 213-acre Longwood Medical Area. The acronym stood for “Medical Academic and Scientific Community Organization,” or previously “Medical Area Service Corporation” when it was founded in the early 1970s. The nonprofit will continue to use the name for its MASCO Services call center subsidiary. Members range from the big hospitals such as Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Brigham and Women’s Hospital to smaller nonprofits including Emmanuel College and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

LABOR

Advertisement

Lululemon workers latest to want a union

Lululemon workers are petitioning to unionize, extending a wave of organizing at previously union-free US retail firms. A group of Washington, D.C., employees of the athletic-wear company filed for a unionization election with the National Labor Relations Board, according to the agency’s docket. The proposed bargaining unit would cover 33 employees. Labor drives are on the rise in the United States. In recent months, Apple store employees in Maryland, Verizon retail workers in Washington state, and Starbucks baristas at over 100 cafes across the country are among the workers voting to unionize. Workers at two Trader Joe’s stores in Massachusetts and Minnesota and an Ohio plant operated by Kellogg recently petitioned for elections of their own. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MORTGAGES

Rates up a bit

Average long-term US mortgage rates ticked up again this week in a rapidly cooling housing market as the Federal Reserve gears up for what could be yet another bump to its benchmark interest rate. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.54 percent, from 5.51 percent last week. One year ago the average 30-year rate was 2.78 percent. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.75 percent, from 4.67 percent last week. Last year at this time the rate was 2.12 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

FCC orders crackdown on robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission has ordered phone companies to stop carrying traffic related to robocalls about scam auto warranties. US voice service providers must now “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic,” or provide a report outlining how they’re mitigating the traffic, the FFC’s Robocall Response Team said in a statement on Thursday. The calls are coming from Roy Cox Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, and related companies and associates. The group appears to be responsible for making more than 8 billion unlawful prerecorded calls to Americans since at least 2018, per the FCC statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook changes its look

Facebook is rolling out an update that enables its 2 billion daily users to more easily view their friends’ posts in chronological order The new feature is the company’s latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok. The changes announced Thursday will offer up two different perspectives. When Facebook users open the app, they will initially see the usual news feed featuring posts selected by an algorithm that the company says is designed to highlight topics and friends most likely to appeal to each individual’s tastes and interests. The main feed on the newly dubbed “Home’' section will also include an option to look at short videos called Reels — Facebook’s clone of TikTok. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY

Apple settles suit over keyboards

Apple agreed Monday to pay a $50 million settlement on a class-action lawsuit over so-called butterfly keyboards, a component of some MacBook laptops that left many users fuming in key-smashing frustration over typing failures. The butterfly keyboard, a thinner model that aimed to provide more precision, ended up not being as graceful as the flapping wings of the nectar-seeking creature. Many customers complained that characters were repeated when pressed or didn’t show up on their screens at all. Some said the devices had keys that felt sticky and didn’t respond consistently. The typing meltdowns motivated a class-action lawsuit filed in 2018, which led to the settlement filed Monday night after four years of litigation in the San Jose Division of the US District Court in the Northern District of California. Apple said the agreement did not represent an admission that it was at fault. — NEW YORK TIMES

LABOR

Chipotle closes Maine store where workers were trying to unionize

Chipotle has permanently closed a Maine location where workers were attempting to unionize, drawing criticism from organizers who condemned it as a union-busting tactic. The store, located in a strip mall just off the highway in Augusta, recently became the first Chipotle location to file union paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board, according to the Associated Press. Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow, cited staffing challenges for the decision. The company went to “extraordinary lengths” to staff the restaurant, which has been closed since June 17, by dedicating two recruiting experts to the location, she said in an e-mailed statement. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

ECONOMY

Gen Z is living at home

This year’s rapid inflation rates have meant higher prices for virtually everything, including rent, food, and even partying. So what comes next may not be much of a surprise: Nearly a third of Americans between the ages of 18 and 25 — part of what is collectively known as Gen Z — live at home with their parents or other relatives, according to a new study, and they considered it a long-term housing solution. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford nails down contracts for EV batteries

Ford says it has contracts to deliver enough batteries to produce electric vehicles at a rate of 600,000 globally per year by late in 2023. The company says Thursday that Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. of China will supply new lithium-iron phosphate batteries starting next year. The deal is in addition to a contract with SK Innovation of Korea that includes building batteries in a joint venture at plants to be built in Kentucky and Tennessee. Ford also is getting batteries from LG Energy Solution of Korea. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

United trimming its schedule for remainder of year

United Airlines is limiting flying for the rest of this year and curtailing growth plans in 2023 to try to get a handle on flight disruptions that have roiled the industry, even as it continues to expect profits amid robust travel demand. The carrier revealed the latest capacity outlook Wednesday as it reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS