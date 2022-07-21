A blueberry festival in Maine, river fests in Vermont and New Hampshire, and stories for the road

Nothing says summer quite like sweet wild blueberries. This summer, Maine is debuting its first Wild Blueberry Weekend (Aug. 6-7) to celebrate the lowbush fruit. More than a dozen farms will be open throughout the state, offering a variety of fun experiences such as learning how crops are grown and harvested; picking your own berries; tractor farm tours; sampling blueberry pies, jams, crisps, ice cream and other tasty treats; and more. In addition, more than 40 restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries are showcasing blueberry foods and beverages. Check the website for map of participants and detailed information on what each venue offers, such as phone numbers and addresses, web links, and hours of operation. www.wildblueberries.com/where-to-buy/wild-blueberry-weekend/

DOUBLE YOUR FUN AT TWO RIVER EVENTS

Two events, the first annual Riverfest Weekend and the 44th New England Paddleboard Championship, are happening on the Connecticut River between southern Vermont and New Hampshire (Aug. 6-7). Free activities at Riverfest include guided and independent opportunities to try canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards; fly-fish casting; trail rides; and nature walks to Wantastiquet’s summit for panoramic views. The Connecticut River Conservancy and partners will offer informational and activity sessions on fly-tying as art; fish tales and paddling adventure stories; nature talks; art and more. On Sunday, cheer on the NEPC racers in canoes, kayaks, surf skis, and stand-up paddleboards on the stretch of river between Hinsdale, N.H., and Brattleboro-to-Vernon, Vt. Not to be missed: the Riff Raff Regatta, where fanciful home-built floating crafts race to see who gets to the finish line without sinking. www.ctriver.org/news-events/nepc-riverfest/

After a $35 million makeover by Xanterra Travel Collection, Maswik South Lodge is the first new lodging inside Grand Canyon National Park in over 50 years. Handout

THERE:

HISTORIC LODGE MAKEOVER

Travelers heading to the Grand Canyon have a new option for in-park accommodations. After a $35 million makeover by Xanterra Travel Collection, Maswik South Lodge is the first new lodging inside the park in over 50 years. Located a quarter-mile from the Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim, the 4.5-acre property features two types of accommodations, 90 standard rooms and 30 kitchenettes. Each room features modern furnishings, textiles inspired by Native American arts that reflect the colors of the Grand Canyon, and a private outdoor patio. The buildings have elevators and interior hallway entrances. Maswik South is in close proximity to Maswik Lodge, where guests can access the food court, Pizza Pub, transportation and activities desk, and the Village Loop (Blue) park shuttle line. Rates from $229. 888-297-2757, www.grandcanyonlodges.com/lodging/maswik-lodge/

Located in Riverside, Calif., the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture is a public-private partnership between the renowned comedian and Chicano art collector Cheech Marin, the Riverside Art Museum, and the City of Riverside. Handout

CHICANO ART FINDS FAB NEW HOME

Those visiting Los Angeles might want to make a pilgrimage to the newest worldwide home for Chicano Art. Located in Riverside, about 60 miles east of LA, the new Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture (aka The Cheech) is a unique, $14.5 million public-private partnership between the renowned comedian and Chicano art collector Cheech Marin, the Riverside Art Museum, and the City of Riverside. The 61,420-square-foot center exhibits paintings, drawings, photographs, and sculptures — including hundreds of pieces Marin has collected and is gifting to RAM — by artists including Patssi Valdez, Sandy Rodriguez, Carlos Almaraz, Frank Romero, Judithe Hernández, and Gilbert “Magú” Luján. The grand opening exhibition, “Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective,” features more than 70 mixed-media works, including blown-glass sculptures and installation art, and the artists’ latest lenticulars, inspired by Mexican folk art, popular culture, religious imagery, consumer culture, and mythology. 951-684-7111; riversideartmuseum.org

A new location-based storytelling app, Autio, offers an audio library of 9,000+ short stories across the country with narrations by household names such as Kevin Costner, John Lithgow, Phil Jackson, and more. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

LOCATION-BASED STORYTELLING APP

Ever wonder about the stories behind the landmarks and towns you pass in your travels? A new location-based storytelling app, Autio, offers an expansive audio library of 9,000+ short stories across the country with narrations by household names such as Kevin Costner, John Lithgow, Phil Jackson, and more. Simply download the app and sign up for an account. Once location access is enabled, geolocation technology automatically plays entertaining tales found in your surroundings. When not traveling, you can access the map and choose content based on your interests. One dollar from each Autio membership will be donated to the storytelling nonprofit The Moth to fund workshops, resources, and provide a stage for people to share their life experiences. Free accounts come with five stories; paid accounts at $36/year provide unlimited access. autio.com

WATERPROOF DUFFELS FOR RUGGED TRAVELS

Designed for expedition hunting but good for any outdoor adventures such as hiking, camping, and boating, the new line of Waypoint Duffels is built to withstand the harshest travel conditions. Utilizing an ultra-durable high-density TPU coated nylon ripstop fabric with waterproof welded bottom for maximum water resistance, and fully padded interior for added protection from the outside elements, the duffels offer a secure storage transport solution to ensure your equipment remains protected and dry. Other features include water-resistant zippers; grab handles on sides and ends; exterior end pocket; removeable shoulder pack system; stretch-mesh internal pocketing; and more. Available in three sizes: Waypoint 2800 $199; Waypoint 5500 $239; and Waypoint 10400 $299. www.kuiu.com/collections/travel-bags-duffels

