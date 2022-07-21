The Haven in Jamaica Plain gets bigger digs; Cambridge’s Season to Taste changes locations

“I’m looking forward to doing events on a bigger scale, all the fun things we’ve been doing like Burns Night and Scotch whiskey-tasting,” The Haven’s Jason Waddleton told the Globe in 2021. He ultimately plans an outdoor bar, music, comedy, and soccer brunches — plus a mixture of The Haven’s Scottish food and Bella Luna’s pizza, alongside an expanded beer list. A Monday quiz night kicks off on Aug. 1.

Reopenings: Jamaica Plain favorite The Haven has moved to a long-awaited bigger location at the Brewery complex (284 Amory St.), where Bella Luna & The Milky Way once stood. It’s open now, serving haggis ravioli and burgers, with plenty of outdoor seating.

Advertisement

Moves: Somerville sandwich superstar Shirley will move from its incubator digs in Bow Market to an official brick-and-mortar in Davis Square, replacing the Oat Shop oatmeal cafe (22A College Ave). Owner Kat Bayle says the new digs will open by mid-August, serving breakfast and lunch. Bayle is the former sous chef at Union Square’s farm-focused Field & Vine.

Shirley specializes in homemade sandwiches and drinks featuring local ingredients: Stop in for corn muffins with house-made jam, a variety of banh mi (eggplant with locally grown lemongrass, mushrooms) on naturally leavened focaccia, broccoli grilled cheese, and sodas made with seasonal fruits. Visit Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. As for the name? Bayle’s grandmother is Shirley.

A few blocks away, seasonal American spot A Season to Taste will move from North Cambridge toward Harvard Square. Owner Robert Harris says he’ll relocate to the old Mix-it restaurant space (1678 Massachusetts Ave.), with plans to reopen in October. The restaurant will have 73 seats, a chef’s counter, and, unlike before, a full bar. The original location (2447 Massachusetts Ave.) remains open until the move.

Kugel served at a past Lowell Folk Festival. Kayana Szymczak for the Boston Globe/file

Events: The 35th annual Lowell Folk Festival happens from Friday, July 29 until Sunday, July 31. The festival has 18 food stands showcasing the city’s diverse culinary community, with a focus on comfort cuisine. Vendors use the proceeds to raise money for local nonprofits. Try Polish pierogi, Lithuanian chicken and vegetable stew, Greek patates tiganites (olive oil fries), Vietnamese spring rolls, and more. See the full lineup and vendor locations at www.lowellfolkfestival.org.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.