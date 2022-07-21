John Jorgenson on his current tour, love of Italy, and ‘quite long legs’

John Jorgenson in front of the Milan Cathedral when he was on tour with Elton John in spring 2019. Handout

Grammy-winning musician John Jorgenson has performed with some of the biggest names in the business, from Elton John to Bonnie Raitt, but his true passion these days is bringing the unique “gypsy jazz” sound that he has mastered to the masses. His current tour, with the John Jorgenson Quintet, includes a stop at the Center for Arts in Natick on July 30. In a recent phone call from Seattle, where he was performing, Jorgenson, 66, explained how he became interested in this particular kind of jazz music upon learning about the “brilliant, innovative, and so technically advanced” Romani-French jazz guitarist and composer Jean “Django” Reinhardt. “Literally every style of guitar playing points back to him as raising the bar. This was the 1930s and in those days, jazz was played more on the trumpet, clarinet, saxophone, trombone. … The guitar was not centered like a jazz instrument,” Jorgenson explained. “Gypsy jazz is a very colorful style of music; very high energy. It’s very melodic, very emotional, kind of romantic … and I bring all kinds of different influences into it, like with the bouzouki, a Greek instrument.” Jorgenson, who was born in Madison, Wis., and raised in Redlands, Calif., said that concertgoers can expect to see “some of the best musicians in the world in a very tight ensemble setting.” The accomplished musician, who has two stepsons and two grandchildren, said that he has a special fondness for New England, where he has many friends and fans. “It will be special for me and I’m very excited to be back,” he said. We caught up with Jorgenson, who lives in Ventura, Calif., and Nashville, Tenn., with his wife, Dixie Gamble, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite vacation destination? I do really love Italy. It’s a country I feel very comfortable in. Of course, the food is amazing and even truck stop cappuccinos are incredibly good. Architecture and art are also a draw, but the warm hearts of the people there is what keeps me returning to this fascinating country.