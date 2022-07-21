Looking for a moose in Northern New England

After loading the car up we soon found ourselves heading north on Route 128 in busy Friday afternoon traffic. About 15 minutes into the trip, we saw a bald eagle overhead and traveling in the same direction we were. It was about 40 or 50 feet ahead of us when it took a hard left turn and descended — talons first — into Waltham’s Cambridge Reservoir. It was an unusual sight and I interpreted it as a sign that nature might be willing to reveal itself to us this weekend.

My family likes to hike in Northern New England, and though we spend a fair bit of time in a log cabin in the woods of southwestern Maine, collectively, we’ve only seen a handful of moose. Until recently, my 8-year-old daughter had never seen one. So one day in May, I proposed that we spend Father’s Day weekend at the cabin and take a moose tour. To my surprise, they were all-in.

Pemi Valley Moose Tours in Lincoln, N.H., is a little over an hour from the cabin. Larry Hartle, the owner, has been conducting these tours from May to September since 1999 and claims to have found at least one moose on about 96 percent of his trips. I liked our chances.

Hartle was working as a police officer in his hometown of Lincoln when a tourist asked him where they should go to see a moose. He suggested a location and told them to be careful, but a couple hours later a call came in to check out a vehicle that had collided with a moose. The tourists weren’t hurt, but it gave him an idea.

“To be a police officer, you have to be a little bit of a hard ass and that just isn’t me,” he said. “I figured there had to be a better way, so I bought a 21-passenger van and started doing moose tours. Now I’ve graduated to a 51-passenger van.”

As instructed, we arrived 45 minutes before the scheduled 8 p.m. departure time, checked in, and got our boarding passes. Larry described the tour and managed our expectations before he filled his bus and set off in search of the largest land mammal in New England.

New Hampshire’s moose herd is estimated to be about 3,300, down from about 8,000 in 2000. Warmer, less snowy winters have led to an increase in deer ticks and brainworm, which are killing a lot of moose. Hartle said he’s been having an increasingly hard time finding moose on his tours over the last decade.

“The population is just going to continue to go down until we start getting colder winters,” he said.

Moose, he explained, don’t graze in open fields like deer. They prefer browsing in roadside wallows, which are depressed areas between the side of the road and the trees. The vegetation in the wallows pick up the minerals from road salt and make up an important part of a moose’s diet.

It was 44 degrees and windy and a pelting rain was coming down, but Hartle said he didn’t expect that would hurt our chances of seeing a moose. Later, we learned it had snowed and sleeted on the top of Mount Washington that night.

“Welcome to Junetober,” said guide Eric Pyra.

The bus is equipped with a sound system, three TV monitors, and, of course, a disco ball. While driving between wallows, Hartle and Pyre played moose music, gave out prizes, showed a moose documentary, an episode of “Rocky and Bullwinkle,” and some moose video shot on previous tours. They also gave an engaging and detailed history of the area and told moose jokes. It feels a bit like a well-rehearsed, folksy vaudeville act. You could tell they were enjoying themselves.

They scan the roadsides in Franconia Notch and Crawford Notch for moose and deer with spotlights, one of which has a camera mounted on its top. The camera not only records moose sightings, it’s also connected to the monitors in the bus, so tourists can see what the guide sees in real time. This is especially helpful for people on the opposite side of the bus from the animals.

After about an hour and half we stopped at the White Mountain General Store at the Twin Mountain Campground for a bathroom break and the chance to buy some snacks and souvenirs. We hadn’t seen a single moose yet and nobody seemed bothered. In fact, if we had gone home without seeing a moose, we’d have been disappointed, but would still have considered it an interesting and entertaining night out.

Pyra reassured my fellow “mooseketeers” and I that it is very common for him not to spot any moose in the earlier part of a tour as we loaded back into the bus for the second half.

And it didn’t take long. At 10:08 p.m. we saw a cow and her recently born calf — the first new calf sighting of the year, Hartle told us. It was just a few moments, but it was gratifying and off into the woods they trotted.

Hartle said the most moose he has ever seen in a single trip is 25 and that was about 15 years ago when the herd was much larger. He said he’s careful to keep the bus at a distance to keep from bothering the moose. Over the years, he’s seen bulls sparring and lots of cute babies, but by and large, they just ignore him and keep browsing on twigs, leaves, bark, and new buds.

We did not see another moose that night, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. Hartle and Pyre scoured the wallows in the North Country hills where they commonly find them, but there were none to be found. The tour concluded back in Lincoln and we began the hour plus ride home down winding roads in the pouring rain at midnight, this time hoping we didn’t run into any moose now that it was our turn behind the wheel.

James Andrew Morrison can be reached at jamesandrewmorrison@gmail.com.